Eye Part – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 4 letters – LENS, IRIS
  • 6 letters – CORNEA, RETINA

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersROD, RIS, IRS, LID
4 LettersIRIS, LENS, UVEA, CONE, LASH
5 LettersPUPIL, WHITE, UVEAL, OPTIC, IRIDO, FOVEA, IRIAN, UVEAS
6 LettersCORNEA, RETINA, EYELID, SCLERA, MACULA, IRIDIC, LENSES, IRIDES
7 LettersTELAVIV, CORNEAL, RETINAL, SCLERAL, EYEBALL, IRISHRY, EYEBROW, EYELASH, RETUNAE
8 LettersTEARDUCT
9 LettersOPTICDISC, SCLEROTIC
10 LettersOPTICNERVE
11 LettersMYLEASEIRIS, CONJUNCTIVA

