Eyes of an Emoticon – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – COLON

COLON 6 letters – COLONS

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DOT, OTL, EYE, NEA, OWO, LOL, TTS, IMS 4 Letters HELP, NOSE, EYES, GRIN, OTIC, TONE 5 Letters COLON, EMAIL, GRIND, FROWN, SMILE, GLEAM, NOSES, MOUTH, ZEROS, PAREN 6 Letters STARRY, SMILEY, OSIRIS, COLONS, CARETS, SMILES, FROWNS, SMIRKS 7 Letters SARCASM, SMILEYS, LOOKSAD 8 Letters ASCIIART, LESSTHAN, RHABDOMS, PRETTILY 9 Letters SEMICOLON, CHATROOMS, ECONOMIST, TEXTSPEAK 10 Letters EXPRESSION, SMILEYFACE, WINKYFACES 11 Letters TIDDLYWINKS, SMILEYFACES 13 Letters PEOPLESSMILEY

