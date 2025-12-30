Home » Puzzles » Eyes of an Emoticon – Crossword Clue Answers

Eyes of an Emoticon – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Eyes of an Emoticon, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Eyes of an Emoticon – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Eyes of an Emoticon.

  • 5 letters – COLON
  • 6 letters – COLONS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Eyes of an Emoticon. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersDOT, OTL, EYE, NEA, OWO, LOL, TTS, IMS
4 LettersHELP, NOSE, EYES, GRIN, OTIC, TONE
5 LettersCOLON, EMAIL, GRIND, FROWN, SMILE, GLEAM, NOSES, MOUTH, ZEROS, PAREN
6 LettersSTARRY, SMILEY, OSIRIS, COLONS, CARETS, SMILES, FROWNS, SMIRKS
7 LettersSARCASM, SMILEYS, LOOKSAD
8 LettersASCIIART, LESSTHAN, RHABDOMS, PRETTILY
9 LettersSEMICOLON, CHATROOMS, ECONOMIST, TEXTSPEAK
10 LettersEXPRESSION, SMILEYFACE, WINKYFACES
11 LettersTIDDLYWINKS, SMILEYFACES
13 LettersPEOPLESSMILEY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Fairground Car – Crossword Clue Answers

Valuable or Rare Thing – Crossword Clue Answers

Self Evident Statement – Crossword Clue Answers

Large Jugs – Crossword Clue Answers

At the Same Time – Crossword Clue Answers

Garden of Eden – Crossword Clue Answers

Cancel Out – Crossword Clue Answers

Map Maker – Crossword Clue Answers

“2025 in sports” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 30,...

Casino Boxcars – Crossword Clue Answers