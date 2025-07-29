Home » Entertainment » Eyes of Wakanda: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Plot

Eyes of Wakanda: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Plot

Marvel’s new animated series explores Wakanda’s hidden past and the warriors who shaped its legacy.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Marvel speeds up Eyes of Wakanda release, bringing Wakanda’s secret warriors to Disney+ sooner than expected.
  • The animated anthology explores unsung Wakandan heroes reclaiming lost Vibranium across timelines and continents.
  • With a stacked voice cast and stunning visuals, this could be Marvel Animation’s boldest project yet.
  • Here’s everything on Eyes of Wakanda, its release date, countdown timer, and plot.
Eyes of Wakanda: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Plot

Marvel Studios is taking us back to the forefront of Wakanda with Eyes of Wakanda, a new animated anthology series focusing on the nation’s hidden warriors and untold legends. Originally planned for later in August, the highly anticipated Disney+ series has officially moved up its premiere. Here’s a complete breakdown of the series, including the plot, cast, release date, countdown timer, and where you can watch it.

What is Eyes of Wakanda About?

Set across different timelines, Eyes of Wakanda traces the globe-trotting exploits of Wakanda’s secret band of warriors; the Hatut Zaraze, often referred to as the “Dogs of War.” These elite operatives are dispatched to reclaim stolen Vibranium artifacts from enemies across the globe, in a story that stretches from ancient history to more modern times.

Related:

The series is a prequel to Black Panther and Wakanda Forever. However, it brings a unique storyline and introduces new characters, unsung heroes, and an expansive look at Wakanda’s global legacy. The show, as described by series director and showrunner Todd Harris, captures how “futuristic, Star Trek-level Africans bounced through time,” bridging history with high-tech Wakandan lore.

Eyes of Wakanda Voice Cast: An All-Star Supporting Cast

a still from Eyes of Wakanda
Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

The series boasts an excellent voice cast that includes:

  • Winnie Harlow (America’s Next Top Model)
  • Cress Williams (Black Lightning)
  • Patricia Belcher (Bones)
  • Larry Herron (NCIS)
  • Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf)
  • Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog)
  • Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon)

You’ll also hear the voices of Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Gary Anthony Williams, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Zeke Alton, and Adam Gold. Danai Gurira will voice Okoye, head of the Dora Milaje.

Eyes of Wakanda Release Date and Countdown Timer

a still from Eyes of Wakanda
Black Panther in the Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere globally on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 6:00 PM PT.

Here’s when it drops in other regions:

RegionTimeDate
United States (PT)6:00 PMFriday, August 1, 2025
United States / Canada (ET)9:00 PMFriday, August 1, 2025
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
Europe (CEST)3:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
South Africa (SAST)3:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
UAE (GST)5:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
India (IST)6:30 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
Indonesia (WIB)8:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
Philippines (PHT)9:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
Singapore (SGT)9:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
South Korea (KST)10:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
Japan (JST)10:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
Australia (AEST)11:00 AMSaturday, August 2, 2025
New Zealand (NZST)1:00 PMSaturday, August 2, 2025
Brazil (BRT)10:00 PMFriday, August 1, 2025
Mexico (CST)8:00 PMFriday, August 1, 2025

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Eyes of Wakanda Countdown Timer

The recently released trailer guarantees stunning visuals, deep cultural symbolism, and a series that’s poised to become a standout within Marvel Animation.

Where to Watch Eyes of Wakanda

a still from Eyes of Wakanda
A promotional poster for Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

Eyes of Wakanda will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+,  joining the rest of the Marvel Studios lineup, including Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, and other MCU titles. Subscribed users can begin streaming all four episodes beginning August 1.

Final Thoughts: A Bold New Vision for Wakanda’s Legacy 

While we’re still waiting for Black Panther 3, this series gives you something exciting in the meantime. With the creative freedom of animation and Todd Harris and Ryan Coogler’s vision behind it, Eyes of Wakanda feels like it could be Marvel Animation’s biggest project yet.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s also a big movie fan, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Unveils Varang and the Ash...

Seinfeld Cast: Where Are They Now

Fantastic Four: First Steps: All Burning Questions Answered

Fantastic Four: First Steps Post-Credit Scene Explained – Dr. Doom...

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Netflix’s Korean Zombie...

The Wire Cast – Where Are They Now

Kevin Feige Confirms Great MCU Reset: Less Shows, X-Men, and...

Who is Trissy in Lord of Mysteries – Explained

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (1997) Cast and...

It’s Showtime – Mortal Kombat II Trailer Introduces Johny Cage