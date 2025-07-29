Eyes of Wakanda: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Plot

Summary:

Marvel Studios is taking us back to the forefront of Wakanda with Eyes of Wakanda, a new animated anthology series focusing on the nation’s hidden warriors and untold legends. Originally planned for later in August, the highly anticipated Disney+ series has officially moved up its premiere. Here’s a complete breakdown of the series, including the plot, cast, release date, countdown timer, and where you can watch it.

What is Eyes of Wakanda About?

Set across different timelines, Eyes of Wakanda traces the globe-trotting exploits of Wakanda’s secret band of warriors; the Hatut Zaraze, often referred to as the “Dogs of War.” These elite operatives are dispatched to reclaim stolen Vibranium artifacts from enemies across the globe, in a story that stretches from ancient history to more modern times.

The series is a prequel to Black Panther and Wakanda Forever. However, it brings a unique storyline and introduces new characters, unsung heroes, and an expansive look at Wakanda’s global legacy. The show, as described by series director and showrunner Todd Harris, captures how “futuristic, Star Trek-level Africans bounced through time,” bridging history with high-tech Wakandan lore.

Eyes of Wakanda Voice Cast: An All-Star Supporting Cast

Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

The series boasts an excellent voice cast that includes:

Winnie Harlow (America’s Next Top Model)

Cress Williams (Black Lightning)

Patricia Belcher (Bones)

Larry Herron (NCIS)

Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf)

Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog)

Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon)

You’ll also hear the voices of Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Gary Anthony Williams, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Zeke Alton, and Adam Gold. Danai Gurira will voice Okoye, head of the Dora Milaje.

Black Panther in the Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere globally on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 6:00 PM PT.

Here’s when it drops in other regions:

Region Time Date United States (PT) 6:00 PM Friday, August 1, 2025 United States / Canada (ET) 9:00 PM Friday, August 1, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 Europe (CEST) 3:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 South Africa (SAST) 3:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 UAE (GST) 5:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 India (IST) 6:30 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 Indonesia (WIB) 8:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 Philippines (PHT) 9:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 Singapore (SGT) 9:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 South Korea (KST) 10:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 Japan (JST) 10:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11:00 AM Saturday, August 2, 2025 New Zealand (NZST) 1:00 PM Saturday, August 2, 2025 Brazil (BRT) 10:00 PM Friday, August 1, 2025 Mexico (CST) 8:00 PM Friday, August 1, 2025

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

The recently released trailer guarantees stunning visuals, deep cultural symbolism, and a series that’s poised to become a standout within Marvel Animation.

Where to Watch Eyes of Wakanda

A promotional poster for Eyes of Wakanda | Credits: Marvel Studios

Eyes of Wakanda will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+, joining the rest of the Marvel Studios lineup, including Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, and other MCU titles. Subscribed users can begin streaming all four episodes beginning August 1.

Final Thoughts: A Bold New Vision for Wakanda’s Legacy

While we’re still waiting for Black Panther 3, this series gives you something exciting in the meantime. With the creative freedom of animation and Todd Harris and Ryan Coogler’s vision behind it, Eyes of Wakanda feels like it could be Marvel Animation’s biggest project yet.