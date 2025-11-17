Home » News » Is F1 Movie Sequel Really Happening? Everything We Know So Far

With record-breaking success and active talks underway, the F1 sequel is closer than you expected.

by Umair Nakade
With Apple’s F1 movie smashing everyone’s expectations, it’s only natural to wonder whether an F1 movie sequel is happening. The movie pushed past several records for an Apple Original Film and became a global box-office force. This leads us to the big question of whether you should expect Sonny Hayes back on the track or not in an F1 sequel. And based on what director Joseph Kosinski and Apple leadership have shared, the conversations are very real and accelerating rapidly. Let’s break it down.

Why an F1 Sequel Is on the Table Right Now

In multiple interviews, including the recent one during his appearance at the Governors Awards, Kosinski said he and the producers are in active discussions about where the next chapter for Sonny Hayes and APXGP could go.

He didn’t go so far as to call anything locked in, but he made clear that the worldwide reaction to the movie pushed the team to explore a follow-up. Apple CEO Tim Cook backed that up earlier this year, confirming a sequel has been a serious talking point inside the company.

That momentum does make sense, as F1 didn’t just succeed; it shattered expectations. After its premiere at Radio City Music Hall and its nationwide opening in June 2025. The movie had passed the $600 million global mark, becoming both Apple’s biggest theatrical success ever and the highest-grossing sports movie in history. It even climbed past Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon, a rare win for an original racing drama.

Will Brad Pitt Return as Sonny Hayes?

A still from F1: The Movie - Is F1 Movie Sequel Really Happening? Everything We Know So Far
Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce in F1 The Movie | Credits: Apple Studios / Formula 1

Although Kosinski hasn’t directly confirmed Brad Pitt’s return, everything he has said so far points toward Sonny Hayes being part of the F1 movie sequel. The creative team is figuring out where his story would naturally go after the character closed out his comeback arc at APXGP.

Whether Pitt fronts the film once more or takes a backseat in an extended cameo remains unclear. But one thing is for sure: he hasn’t been ruled out.

Meanwhile, with Joshua Pearce’s growth in the first film, many fans have speculated that his journey should be brought front and center, but neither Kosinski nor Apple has addressed those rumors thus far.

If you want to revisit the story before any sequel announcement drops, F1 begins streaming on Apple TV starting December 12, 2025.

