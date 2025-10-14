F1 The Movie Starring Brad Pitt Will Stream on This Date on Apple TV

Summary:

Brad Pitt’s blockbuster F1 The Movie is hitting Apple TV this holiday season.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film became Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing movie, earning $629 million worldwide.

Here’s everything you need to know about F1 The Movie’s OTT streaming release and where to watch it.

After a successful theatrical run, Brad Pitt’s racing drama F1: The Movie will finally stream on OTT. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, the film arrives just in time for the holiday season, perfect for watching from the comfort of your home.

Released in theaters on June 27, F1: The Movie became a global sensation, grossing $629 million worldwide and making it the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Apple Original Films, it also stands as Apple’s most successful theatrical release to date, outperforming Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon.

When and Where Can You Watch F1: The Movie Online on OTT?

Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce in F1: The Movie | Credits: Apple Studios / Formula 1

Didn’t get a chance to catch the racecourse drama firsthand? You can now stream F1: The Movie exclusively on Apple TV (previously Apple TV+) starting Friday, December 12. The film will be available to all subscribers at no additional charge. Even new viewers can take advantage of Apple’s free seven-day trial or promotional offers from select mobile networks.

Previously, F1: The Movie was available to rent or purchase via Apple TV and Prime Video, but this marks its first global streaming release. Its arrival also lines up with Apple’s recent rebranding of its streaming service, which has officially dropped the “+” from Apple TV+.

What F1: The Movie Is About

Sonney racing in the F1 | Credits: Apple Studios / Formula 1

In F1: The Movie, Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up Formula 1 driver who walked away from racing decades ago after a career-ending crash. When his old teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) asks for help saving his struggling team APXGP, Sonny returns to the track for one final shot at glory.

Paired with hot-headed rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), Sonny must prove he’s still got what it takes to be “the greatest that never was.” The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia, with seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton serving as one of the film’s producers.

Final Thoughts on F1: The Movie Coming to OTT Streaming Platform

Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer, says F1: The Movie isn’t just about speed; it really captures all the excitement and emotion of Formula 1 racing. The director, Joseph Kosinski, went all out. He pushed the limits by using huge IMAX cameras to capture real Formula 1 race footage. That means you’re going to get an intense, lifelike experience that puts you right on the track.

Whether you’re a lifelong Formula 1 fanatic or just here to see Brad Pitt in one of his boldest roles yet, F1: The Movie is set to bring the rush of the racetrack straight to your screen when it begins streaming worldwide on Apple TV on December 12.