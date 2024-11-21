Facebook Messenger Receives HD Video Calls, AI Backgrounds, and Siri Integration Update

Meta is rolling out some exciting new features for Messenger making calls clearer, more fun, and hands-free. A new update has been pushed that brings HD video calls, AI-powered backgrounds because why not, and Siri integration for Apple users.

HD Video Calls and Noise Suppression

Messenger now supports HD video calls. If you’re on Wi-Fi, HD is on by default. On mobile data, you will need to enable it from the settings manually. This should give you sharper video call quality so you see everything clear and brighter.

Noise suppression and voice isolation are also here promising to make your calls sound better by reducing background noise. You can find these settings in the call menu which is only a few taps away.

AI Backgrounds for Video Calls

Want to add some flair to your video calls? Maybe hide your messy room on the call? Messenger now offers AI-generated backgrounds. You can choose from unique images that Meta AI will generate on the fly. Just tap the effects icon during a video call, select Backgrounds, and describe the image to generate one. You will see a preview in real-time before applying it.

Leave Audio or Video Messages

Can’t pick up a call? No worries. Now you can leave an audio or video message, like a digital voicemail. Tap the Record message button after a missed call to share what you wanted to say, even if your friend isn’t available.

Hands-Free Calling with Siri

If your hands are full, you can ask Siri to help out. On iPhones, just say, “Hey Siri, send a message to [name] on Messenger.” You can also use it for calls similarly.

Messenger’s Calling Experience Just Got Better

These new features make Messenger more competitive with other apps like Zoom, FaceTime, and Google Meet. HD video and noise suppression have been available on those platforms for years, but now Messenger users can enjoy the same perks.

Whether it’s better video quality, smarter backgrounds, or just the convenience of hands-free calls, Messenger is making sure you stay connected in a more enjoyable way.