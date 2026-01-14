Facial Bearing – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Facial Bearing, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters NUB 4 Letters HAIR, CHIN, LION, DICE, EWER, TOBY, MIEN, FIVE 5 Letters SHAVE, BINDI, BEARD, SCREE, STRAW, RAZOR, ROUGH, CHAFF 6 Letters SHADOW, SHAVED, SHAVES, SHAVEN 7 Letters STUBBLE, BRISTLY, BRISTLE, HEADSET 8 Letters UNSHAVEN, BRISTLES, WHISKERS, DESIGNER, COQUILLE, COVERING, CHEATING, SKELETON, BRISTLED, HERITAGE 9 Letters PEACHFUZZ, SIXOCLOCK, DIALECTIC 10 Letters FIVEOCLOCK, HAVEASHAVE, DIABOLICAL, NEEDASHAVE, SHAVECREAM 11 Letters BLOCKBUSTER, CLEANSHAVEN 12 Letters BEARDSTUBBLE 14 Letters BRISTLYSTUBBLE 15 Letters SIXOCLOCKSHADOW 16 Letters FIVEOCLOCKSHADOW

