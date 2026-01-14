Home » Puzzles » Facial Bearing – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Facial Bearing, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Facial Bearing.

  • 8 letters – UNSHAVEN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Facial Bearing. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersNUB
4 LettersHAIR, CHIN, LION, DICE, EWER, TOBY, MIEN, FIVE
5 LettersSHAVE, BINDI, BEARD, SCREE, STRAW, RAZOR, ROUGH, CHAFF
6 LettersSHADOW, SHAVED, SHAVES, SHAVEN
7 LettersSTUBBLE, BRISTLY, BRISTLE, HEADSET
8 LettersUNSHAVEN, BRISTLES, WHISKERS, DESIGNER, COQUILLE, COVERING, CHEATING, SKELETON, BRISTLED, HERITAGE
9 LettersPEACHFUZZ, SIXOCLOCK, DIALECTIC
10 LettersFIVEOCLOCK, HAVEASHAVE, DIABOLICAL, NEEDASHAVE, SHAVECREAM
11 LettersBLOCKBUSTER, CLEANSHAVEN
12 LettersBEARDSTUBBLE
14 LettersBRISTLYSTUBBLE
15 LettersSIXOCLOCKSHADOW
16 LettersFIVEOCLOCKSHADOW

More Clues:

