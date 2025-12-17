All 10 Factions in Fallout TV Series

Summary:

Fallout Season 1 and Season 2, as of writing, have a total of ten factions.

We have listed out the strengths, weaknesses, and origins of every faction in the Fallout series.

Here is a list of all factions in the Fallout TV series revealed so far.

Amazon Prime’s Fallout series has quickly become one of the best video game adaptations of all time. Fallout Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. Fallout has a faction system and the showmakers have portrayed this element from the games well. Each faction in Fallout represents a distinct approach to survival and rebuilding human civilization after the nuclear apocalypse. Nor suprisingly, many of them are at odds with each other. Here are all the factions in Fallout TV series.

1. The Brotherhood of Steel

Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout series | Credit: Prime Video

The Brotherhood of Steel is one of the most iconic factions of Fallout. Chances are, if you’ve played the Fallout games or seen any trailers, the image of these steel robots is what stayed with you. That said, these technological giants aren’t as progressive as their armor. The Brotherhood blames technology for the collapse of humanity and thus believes that only they are capable of safeguarding this technology.

This faction has a hierarchy inspired by a medieval order. Knights serve as the field soldiers in the armor, as you can see above. Squires serve as assistants to the knights, while clerics serve as instructors and tech keepers. Finally, Elder Leadership makes all the decisions and leads the faction.

2. Vault Dwellers

Vault Dwellers Faction in Fallout | Credit: Prime Video

This faction is more of a social faction compared to the Brotherhood’s military faction. The Fallout series focuses on the characters in Vault 33. Vault Dwellers are people who live in Vault 33 and the surrounding vaults. They have survived for generations after the nuclear war, living like this.

In the series, it is revealed that Vault Dwellers are social experiments raised to believe that the outside world is barbaric and uninhabitable. The social experiments were carried out to study human behavior under isolation, scarcity and forced harmony.

3. New California Republic (NCR)

New California Republic (NCR) faction in Fallout series | Credit: Prime Video

The New California Republic is a post-war democratic government that emerged after the Nuclear War. It bases itself on American political ideals such as forming laws, contesting elections, taxing the people, and forming a standing army. The NCR was first introduced as a faction in Fallout: New Vegas, where it was founded by vault dwellers of Vault 15.

Shady Sands was then chosen as the capital. The series builds upon this lore by showing us an NCR after the events of New Vegas. We find out that Vault 33 Overseer Hank MacLean bombed the capital, which dwindled the faction’s numbers and led to its decline.

4. The Govermint

The Govermint faction in Fallout series | Credit: Prime Video

Unlike the NCR, the government is the opposite of what it claims to be. It is an unorganized authority system that shows how law survives in fragments after civilization collapses. This faction includes sheriffs, officials, and small administrations trying to enforce law and order in the wasteland in their own way.

Unlike the previous factions, the government doesn’t have a unifying leader, so every region has its own authority figure. Sorrel Booker is one such self-proclaimed president of the Los Angeles wastes. Walton Goggins’ ghoul and Booker are also implied to have some sort of a connection, that is yet to be revealed in Fallout Season 2.

5. Pre-War Resistance (Hollywood Group)

Hollywood resistance faction in Fallout series | Credit: Prime Video

This is a faction-cum-resistance group that was active before the Nuclear War. This faction included multiple creatives from Hollywood, like writers, filmmakers, and insiders who discovered Vault-Tec’s real intentions and tried to fight back. The group was led by Lee Moldaver, who was a scientist in one of the companies Vault-Tec acquired.

Moldaver tried to bring Vault-Tec’s actions to light but failed. However, she mysteriously survived hundreds of years without becoming a ghoul.

6. The Enclave

Dr. Siggi Wilzig is a former scientist of the Enclave | Credit: Prime Video

The Enclave is an evil authoritarian paramilitary group that serves as one of the main antagonists of the Fallout 2 and Fallout 3 games. While not exactly a faction, this group conducts a bunch of inhumane experiments on dogs and humans and had even committed multiple war crimes well before the Nuclear War.

Not much is known about the Enclave in Prime Video’s Fallout series. We only see them once in the series, with a focus on Dr. Siggi Wilzig, who also happened to be an associate of Lee Moldaver. Fallout Season 2 will seemingly expand on the Enclave.

7. Vault-Tec And Ally Corporations

Vault Tec and allied corporations in Fallout series | Credit: Prime Video

Vault-Tec is one of the key players of the Fallout series, and the plot would not have happened without them coming into the picture. Vault-Tec started the Great War to further its agenda of a new world utopia with them overseeing everything. The vaults were then set up as experiments disguised as safe havens.

The Fallout Season 1 finale gives us a glimpse of Vault-Tec and its allied corporations having a meeting. The allied corporations are shown to be Rob-Co, Big MT, West Tek, and REPCONN. Mr. House, who is the CEO of Rob-Co Industries, is also teased at the end of the series. The Power Armors worn by the Brotherhood are made by West Tek.

8. Raiders

The Raiders fighting Maximus in Fallout Season 1 | Credit: Prime Video

The raiders are some of the most common enemy faction members you can find in the Fallout games. While the games show the raiders to be purely chaotic, the series’ raiders are a bit more calculative with their approach. While they do plunder and raid almost everything they see in their path, they also collaborate with others to carry out plans.

We see how brutal the raiders are when they help Lee Moldaver kidnap Vault 33’s Overseer Hank MacLean, massacring every member of the vault.

9. Cesar’s Legion

Caesar Legion in Fallout Season 2 | Credit: Prime Video

If the New California Republic models itself after the modern democratic America, Caesar’s Legion models itself after imperial America. This faction first appeared in Fallout: New Vegas, with their main goal being the conquest of tribal communities. That said, the games portray Caesar’s Legion as a force to be reckoned with. However, in the series so far, this faction has become somewhat of a comic relief, and it does work in the series’ context.

10. The Great Khans

Great Khans as seen in Fallout New Vegas | Credit: Obsidian Entertainment

The Great Khans are one of the most important factions of Fallout: New Vegas, who have now become the latest faction to be introduced in Fallout Season 2. The Khans have a mix of Native American and biker gang aesthetics, which is a unique blend, setting the faction apart from the rest of the groups.

The Khans are stylized as a biker gang that is neck-deep in drug making across the American Southwest. This faction originally used to be a bunch of vault dwellers, who initially saved them from the nuclear war. Following this, they became a tribe of raiders, hailing from Shady Sands.