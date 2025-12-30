Home » Puzzles » Fairground Car – Crossword Clue Answers

Fairground Car – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Fairground Car, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Fairground Car.

  • 6 letters – DODGEM

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Fairground Car. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersUNDO
5 LettersDODGE, FIELD
6 LettersDODGEM, DIPPER, QUOITS, HOOPLA, FERRIS, MIDWAY, AFRAID, BARKER, TEACUP, ROLLER, HELTER, PUCKER, SHYISH, RIDDLE, FITTED, READER, SWINGS, DERIDE, ROLLUP, FABLED, ARCADE, HALLOF
7 LettersDODGEMS, KEWPIES, HOOPLAS, WALTZER, COASTER
8 LettersSIDESHOW, BIGWHEEL, CAROUSEL
9 LettersBUMPERCAR, DODGEMCAR
10 LettersSWINGBOATS, COCONUTSHY, AMUSEMENTS, CANDYFLOSS, ROUNDABOUT, BIGDIPPERS
11 LettersGHOSTTRAINS, TOFFEEAPPLE, FERRISWHEEL
12 LettersFERRISWHEELS
13 LettersMERRYGOROUNDS, HELTERSKELTER, ROLLERCOASTER, ATHLETICARENA
14 LettersROLLERCOASTERS

