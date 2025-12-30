If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Fairground Car, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Fairground Car – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Fairground Car.

6 letters – DODGEM

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Fairground Car. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters UNDO 5 Letters DODGE, FIELD 6 Letters DODGEM, DIPPER, QUOITS, HOOPLA, FERRIS, MIDWAY, AFRAID, BARKER, TEACUP, ROLLER, HELTER, PUCKER, SHYISH, RIDDLE, FITTED, READER, SWINGS, DERIDE, ROLLUP, FABLED, ARCADE, HALLOF 7 Letters DODGEMS, KEWPIES, HOOPLAS, WALTZER, COASTER 8 Letters SIDESHOW, BIGWHEEL, CAROUSEL 9 Letters BUMPERCAR, DODGEMCAR 10 Letters SWINGBOATS, COCONUTSHY, AMUSEMENTS, CANDYFLOSS, ROUNDABOUT, BIGDIPPERS 11 Letters GHOSTTRAINS, TOFFEEAPPLE, FERRISWHEEL 12 Letters FERRISWHEELS 13 Letters MERRYGOROUNDS, HELTERSKELTER, ROLLERCOASTER, ATHLETICARENA 14 Letters ROLLERCOASTERS

