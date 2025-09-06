Fairy Shop Guide – Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden dropped yet another massive update, further expanding the ongoing Fairy Event in the game. Not only did the update add a new location, but it also added the new Fairy Shop, allowing you to purchase a variety of items. However, do you know where the Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden is or what items it sells? Well, you’ve come to the right place for the answers.
Where Are the Fairy Shops in Grow a Garden
All the Fairy Shops in Grow a Garden are located in the Fairy World. Note that this new location only spawns for a short time once the Fairy Event starts on the server. To enter, you must wait for the Fairy Ring to appear, which happens 30 minutes after the Fairy Event. Just look for a small patch of flowers around the map and go near it. Then, interact with the portal to get teleported.
Lumina Fairy Fares Shop Location and Items
To find Lumina Fairy Fares Shop, you must first enter the Fairy World. Next, head straight towards the big tree to find the Lumina NPC, which shares a striking resemblance to the Glimmering Sprite Pet. Simply interact with the NPC and choose the “What are you selling?” option. This will show you a list of all the available items.
|Image
|Item Name
|Cost
(Fairy Points)
|Requirement
|Enchanted Chest
|25,000
|Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this
|Luminous Wand
|1,500
|Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this
|Mutation Spray Luminous
|2,000
|Catch 500 Fairies to unlock this
|Luminous Sprite
|20,000
|Catch 3,000 Fairies to unlock this
Elder Wisp Fairy Location and Items
From Lumina Fairy’s location, go behind the giant tree and take a left turn. Now, keep moving until you encounter a big greenish orb. This is the Elder Wisp Gardener NPC. Simply Press E to interact with it and pick the “What are you selling?” option to check out its wares.
|Image
|Item Name
|Cost
(Fairy Points)
|Requirement
|Enchanted Seed Pack
|5,000
|Catch 20 Fairies to unlock this
|Pixie Faern
|6,000
|Catch 500 Fairies to unlock this
|Untold Bell
|8,000
|Catch 1,000 Fairies to unlock this
Elder Wisp Caretaker Fairy Location and Items in Grow a Garden
From the Lumina Fairy, go behind the tree and take the right turn. You will soon reach a glowing Golden Orb, which is the Elder Wisp Caretaker Fairy. You will find the following items on sale:
|Image
|Item Name
|Cost
(Fairy Points)
|Requirement
|Enchanted Egg
|20,000
|Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this
|Wisp
|12,000
|Catch 1,000 Fairies to unlock this
|Drake
|15,000
|Catch 2,000 Fairies to unlock this
|Pet Shard Glimmering
|18,000
|Catch 3,000 Fairies to unlock this
Elder Wisp Architect Fairy Location and Items in Grow a Garden
The Elder Wisp Architect Fairy can be found by going behind the giant tree and walking straight forward. It is a blue glowing orb and sells the following items:
|Image
|Item Name
|Cost
(Fairy Points)
|Requirement
|Enchanted Crate
|5,000
|Catch 200 Fairies to unlock this
|Glimmering Crate
|8,000
|Catch 200 Fairies to unlock this
|Wisp Well
|6,500
|Catch 300 Fairies to unlock this
Best Items to Get From the Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden
Since the shops sell a variety of items, it can be confusing to pick the best ones out of the lot. Hence, we have a few recommendations to help narrow things down for you.
- Enchanted Egg – The Enchanted Egg is one of the best items to get from the shops. You can try your luck at getting the Cockatrice pet, which comes with great passives.
- Wisp – Wisp is another great item to get from the Fairy Shop. The pet gives 0.53 bonus XP per second to all the pets in your garden, making it worth having around.
- Enchanted Chest – The chest offers some useful items that will help you grow your garden. You could obtain pets and seeds by opening the Enchanted Chest.