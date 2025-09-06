Home » Gaming » Fairy Shop Guide – Grow a Garden

Fairy Shop Guide – Grow a Garden

by Swastik Sharma
Grow a Garden dropped yet another massive update, further expanding the ongoing Fairy Event in the game. Not only did the update add a new location, but it also added the new Fairy Shop, allowing you to purchase a variety of items. However, do you know where the Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden is or what items it sells? Well, you’ve come to the right place for the answers.

Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden

Where Are the Fairy Shops in Grow a Garden

All the Fairy Shops in Grow a Garden are located in the Fairy World. Note that this new location only spawns for a short time once the Fairy Event starts on the server. To enter, you must wait for the Fairy Ring to appear, which happens 30 minutes after the Fairy Event. Just look for a small patch of flowers around the map and go near it. Then, interact with the portal to get teleported.

Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden

Lumina Fairy Fares Shop Location and Items

To find Lumina Fairy Fares Shop, you must first enter the Fairy World. Next, head straight towards the big tree to find the Lumina NPC, which shares a striking resemblance to the Glimmering Sprite Pet. Simply interact with the NPC and choose the “What are you selling?” option. This will show you a list of all the available items.

ImageItem NameCost
(Fairy Points)		Requirement
Fairy Shop in Grow a GardenEnchanted Chest25,000Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this
Fairy Shop in Grow a GardenLuminous Wand1,500Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this
Fairy Shop in Grow a GardenMutation Spray Luminous2,000Catch 500 Fairies to unlock this
Fairy Shop in Grow a GardenLuminous Sprite20,000Catch 3,000 Fairies to unlock this

Elder Wisp Fairy Location and Items

From Lumina Fairy’s location, go behind the giant tree and take a left turn. Now, keep moving until you encounter a big greenish orb. This is the Elder Wisp Gardener NPC. Simply Press E to interact with it and pick the “What are you selling?” option to check out its wares.

ImageItem NameCost
(Fairy Points)		Requirement
Enchanted Seed Pack gagEnchanted Seed Pack5,000Catch 20 Fairies to unlock this
Pixie Faern gagPixie Faern6,000Catch 500 Fairies to unlock this
Untold Bell gagUntold Bell8,000Catch 1,000 Fairies to unlock this

Elder Wisp Caretaker Fairy Location and Items in Grow a Garden

From the Lumina Fairy, go behind the tree and take the right turn. You will soon reach a glowing Golden Orb, which is the Elder Wisp Caretaker Fairy. You will find the following items on sale:

ImageItem NameCost
(Fairy Points)		Requirement
Enchanted Egg gagEnchanted Egg20,000Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this
gag WispWisp12,000Catch 1,000 Fairies to unlock this
Drake pet GagDrake15,000Catch 2,000 Fairies to unlock this
Pet Shard Glimmering gagPet Shard Glimmering18,000Catch 3,000 Fairies to unlock this

Elder Wisp Architect Fairy Location and Items in Grow a Garden

The Elder Wisp Architect Fairy can be found by going behind the giant tree and walking straight forward. It is a blue glowing orb and sells the following items:

ImageItem NameCost
(Fairy Points)		Requirement
Enchanted Crate gagEnchanted Crate5,000Catch 200 Fairies to unlock this
Glimmering Crate gagGlimmering Crate8,000Catch 200 Fairies to unlock this
Wisp Well gagWisp Well6,500Catch 300 Fairies to unlock this

Best Items to Get From the Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden

Since the shops sell a variety of items, it can be confusing to pick the best ones out of the lot. Hence, we have a few recommendations to help narrow things down for you.

  • Enchanted Egg – The Enchanted Egg is one of the best items to get from the shops. You can try your luck at getting the Cockatrice pet, which comes with great passives.
  • Wisp – Wisp is another great item to get from the Fairy Shop. The pet gives 0.53 bonus XP per second to all the pets in your garden, making it worth having around.
  • Enchanted Chest – The chest offers some useful items that will help you grow your garden. You could obtain pets and seeds by opening the Enchanted Chest.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

