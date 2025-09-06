Fairy Shop Guide – Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden dropped yet another massive update, further expanding the ongoing Fairy Event in the game. Not only did the update add a new location, but it also added the new Fairy Shop, allowing you to purchase a variety of items. However, do you know where the Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden is or what items it sells? Well, you’ve come to the right place for the answers.

Where Are the Fairy Shops in Grow a Garden

All the Fairy Shops in Grow a Garden are located in the Fairy World. Note that this new location only spawns for a short time once the Fairy Event starts on the server. To enter, you must wait for the Fairy Ring to appear, which happens 30 minutes after the Fairy Event. Just look for a small patch of flowers around the map and go near it. Then, interact with the portal to get teleported.

Lumina Fairy Fares Shop Location and Items

To find Lumina Fairy Fares Shop, you must first enter the Fairy World. Next, head straight towards the big tree to find the Lumina NPC, which shares a striking resemblance to the Glimmering Sprite Pet. Simply interact with the NPC and choose the “What are you selling?” option. This will show you a list of all the available items.

Image Item Name Cost

(Fairy Points) Requirement Enchanted Chest 25,000 Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this Luminous Wand 1,500 Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this Mutation Spray Luminous 2,000 Catch 500 Fairies to unlock this Luminous Sprite 20,000 Catch 3,000 Fairies to unlock this

Elder Wisp Fairy Location and Items

From Lumina Fairy’s location, go behind the giant tree and take a left turn. Now, keep moving until you encounter a big greenish orb. This is the Elder Wisp Gardener NPC. Simply Press E to interact with it and pick the “What are you selling?” option to check out its wares.

Image Item Name Cost

(Fairy Points) Requirement Enchanted Seed Pack 5,000 Catch 20 Fairies to unlock this Pixie Faern 6,000 Catch 500 Fairies to unlock this Untold Bell 8,000 Catch 1,000 Fairies to unlock this

Elder Wisp Caretaker Fairy Location and Items in Grow a Garden

From the Lumina Fairy, go behind the tree and take the right turn. You will soon reach a glowing Golden Orb, which is the Elder Wisp Caretaker Fairy. You will find the following items on sale:

Image Item Name Cost

(Fairy Points) Requirement Enchanted Egg 20,000 Catch 100 Fairies to unlock this Wisp 12,000 Catch 1,000 Fairies to unlock this Drake 15,000 Catch 2,000 Fairies to unlock this Pet Shard Glimmering 18,000 Catch 3,000 Fairies to unlock this

Elder Wisp Architect Fairy Location and Items in Grow a Garden

The Elder Wisp Architect Fairy can be found by going behind the giant tree and walking straight forward. It is a blue glowing orb and sells the following items:

Image Item Name Cost

(Fairy Points) Requirement Enchanted Crate 5,000 Catch 200 Fairies to unlock this Glimmering Crate 8,000 Catch 200 Fairies to unlock this Wisp Well 6,500 Catch 300 Fairies to unlock this

Best Items to Get From the Fairy Shop in Grow a Garden

Since the shops sell a variety of items, it can be confusing to pick the best ones out of the lot. Hence, we have a few recommendations to help narrow things down for you.