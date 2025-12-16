Fallout Season 2: Release Date, Countdown, and Recap

Summary:

Fallout Season 2 is set to return sooner than initially anticipated.

Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus head toward New Vegas as Vault-Tec’s secrets reshape the wasteland.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fallout Season 2’s story, recap, release date, and countdown timer.

The wait for our return to the Wasteland is finally almost over, and Prime Video has just dropped a massive surprise for us. If you were expecting the season to premiere on December 17, you need to adjust your schedule immediately.

The Fallout Season 2 release date has shifted, bringing us back to the apocalypse a little sooner than expected. Before you jump back in, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the new schedule, along with a detailed refresher on where we left our favorite Vault Dwellers.

What happened in the Fallout Season 1 finale?

Hank MacLean as seen in Fallout Season 1 | Credits: Prime Video

It’s been some time since Fallout Season 1 concluded. Given the density of its lore, you might be a bit fuzzy on how it wrapped up. So let’s catch up on important details that will prepare you for Season 2 and won’t leave you confused.

The Truth About Hank & Vault-Tec: The biggest twist involved Lucy’s dad, Hank MacLean. She looked for him during the first season, believing he was an innocent victim kidnapped by Lee Moldaver. But at the Griffith Observatory, we came to know a horrific truth.

Hank wasn’t just some friendly Overseer; he was a pre-war Vault-Tec executive. Along with others, he had been cryogenically frozen in Vault 31, waking up periodically to manage Vaults 32 and 33 as part of a controlled genetic and social experiment.

Worse yet, we found out that Hank was the one who bombed Shady Sands, the home of the New California Republic and where Maximus is from. He destroyed the city to keep the NCR from ever rivaling Vault-Tec’s power. With this reveal, Hank stole Power Armor and fled toward New Vegas in the hope of finding his puppet master.

The Fate of Moldaver and Cold Fusion

Moldaver as seen in Fallout Season 1 | Credits: Prime Video

Initially, Moldaver was portrayed as the bad guy. However, later we found out that she actually wanted to save the Wasteland. She kidnapped Hank so she could access cold fusion technology.

In the finale, at the Observatory, she successfully managed to activate a cold fusion reactor that provides limitless energy to the region. The triumph was short-lived.

The Brotherhood of Steel launched an attack. Although the reactor was activated, Moldaver later succumbed to her injuries. In the end, the Brotherhood seized control of the facility.

Where did Maximus and The Ghoul end up?

The Ghoul as seen in Fallout Season 1 | Credits: Prime Video

This complicated Maximus’ situation further. He was the only member of the Brotherhood around when Moldaver died. In an attempt to cover his earlier deception, such as pretending to be Knight Titus, he let the Brotherhood believe he had killed Moldaver. It got him a promotion to Knight, but it also cut him off from Lucy.

Meanwhile, The Ghoul (Cooper Howard) had a revelation of his own. He found out that his wife, Barb, was a high-ranking Vault-Tec executive who helped plan the end of the world.

Realizing Hank was just a middleman, he spared Hank and chose to follow him to New Vegas in an attempt to find his family. Traumatized after mercy-killing her feral ghoul mother, Lucy chose to join him.

The Cliffhanger in Vault 31

Lucy as seen in Fallout Season 1 | Credits: Prime Video

Back in the underground, Lucy’s brother Norm was discovering the dark secret of Vault 31. He had found the cryo-pods containing the pre-war executives and was confronted by the brain-on-wheels administrator, Bud Askins. Bud trapped Norm inside, forcing him to choose between starvation and entering cryogenic sleep to wait for “Reclamation Day.”

Every storyline pointed in one direction. New Vegas.

Fallout Season 2 | Credits: Prime Video

Fallout Season 2 will now premiere on Tuesday, December 16, at 6 PM PT. Here’s the release date and time for Fallout Season 2 Episode 1, according to your region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 9:00 PM Mexico (CST) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 8:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 11:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 2:00 AM Europe (CET) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 3:00 AM South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 4:00 AM UAE (GST) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 6:00 AM India (IST) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 7:30 AM Indonesia (WIB) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 10:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 10:00 AM South Korea (KST) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 11:00 AM Japan (JST) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 11:00 AM Australia (AEST) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 12:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) Wednesday, December 17, 2025 3:00 PM

Here’s the countdown timer for Fallout Season 2 Episode 1:

There is also a major change in the release format. While the first season simply dropped all its episodes at once, allowing viewers to binge their hearts out, Season 2 will adopt the more traditional weekly release format. From its premiere, new episodes will drop on Wednesdays, wrapping up with the season finale on February 4, 2026, after eight episodes.

Where to Watch Fallout Season 2

Camp Golf from New Vegas as seen in Fallout Season 2 | Credits: Prime Video

Fallout Season 2 will be exclusively available on Prime Video. The series remains a Prime Video original, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Final Thoughts on Fallout Season 2

The stakes couldn’t be higher for this second installment. The series has pulled off the impossible: pleasing die-hard gamers by staying true to the lore (despite the roughly 15-year gap between New Vegas and the show’s timeline) while drawing in huge numbers of new fans. With Season 3 already confirmed, we know the story won’t end here.

So, set your alarms for 6 PM PT on Tuesday. We are going to New Vegas, war, and… well, you know the rest.