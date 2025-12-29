If you are stuck on the crossword clue: False Statements, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

False Statements – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: False Statements.

3 letters – LIE

LIE 4 letters – LIES

LIES 7 letters – UNTRUTH

UNTRUTH 8 letters – UNTRUTHS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: False Statements. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 36 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters REP, LIE, FIB 4 Letters LIES, LIED, LIAR, LEES 5 Letters LIVES, GUFFS, LYING, LINES, ALIEN, FLIER, MOUSE 6 Letters HOKUMS, ALLIES, UNTRUE, LIBELS, FLYING, LEEING 7 Letters REPLIES, DAILIES, PERJURY, RELYING, UNTRUTH, SLANDER, CANARDS, OATHLIE, CALUMNY, FALSIFY, QUALIFY, FORMULA 8 Letters UNTRUTHS, ISLANDER, LINGERIE, MISSTATE, RINGPOPS 9 Letters SLANDERER, CALUMNIES, FALSIFIED, LIEAROUND, LIGHTSOUT 10 Letters CALUMNIATE, FALSECOLOR 14 Letters SLANDEROFTITLE 15 Letters SLANDERISLANDER 19 Letters DECLARATIVESENTENCE 21 Letters BARKINGUPTHEWRONGTREE 36 Letters OHGOODYSOMETHINGNEWANDDIFFERENTFORUS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.