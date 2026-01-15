If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Famous Wizard, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Famous Wizard – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Famous Wizard.

6 letters – MERLIN, POTTER

MERLIN, POTTER 11 Letters – HARRYPOTTER

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Famous Wizard. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 33 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TAE, AIR, AGE, ASA, ACE, ERE 4 Letters ALVA, ONUS, ARTS, ANNO, ANTE, ANTI, ALEX, GURU, MAGE, MAGI, ONER, SAGE, SEER 5 Letters CELEB, ROMEO, AUDIO, PINTA, ELEIO, BRAIN, HARRY, MAGUS, WITCH, MAGIC, SPELL, NINJA, CRACK, GREAT, HANDY 6 Letters MERLIN, POTTER, JULIET, DYNAMO, ATRIAL, ALPERT, STOOGE, ZSAZSA, ARAGOG, SHAMAN, WIZARD, GENIUS, EXPERT, MARVEL, MASTER, VOODOO, HEALER, GIFTED, WIELDY, BRAINY 7 Letters HOUDINI, GALILEO, CARLSJR, OPENING, JOHNSON, HAMPTON, AGNOMEN, MAESTRO, CHARMER, WARLOCK, PROPHET, DIVINER, SORCERY, HOTSHOT, LEARNED, SKILFUL, SKILLED, TRAINED 8 Letters EINSTEIN, SORCERER, FATFRIAR, CONJURER, CONJUROR, VIRTUOSO, WIZARDRY, MAGICIAN, MASTERLY 9 Letters FARMSTEAD, ENCHANTER, JKROWLING, SORCERESS, OCCULTIST, PRACTICED, VERSATILE, SCIENTIAL 10 Letters LILYPOTTER, REMUSLUPIN, SOOTHSAYER, WITCHCRAFT, PROFICIENT 11 Letters EMERALDCITY, HARRYPOTTER, ILLUSIONIST, ENCHANTRESS, THAUMATURGE, NECROMANCER, SPELLBINDER, MEDICINEMAN, ASSOCIATING, SERVICEABLE 12 Letters RUBYSLIPPERS, POTTERPOSTER, ADVANTAGEOUS 13 Letters SOUTHERNCROSS, THAUMATURGIST, KNOWLEDGEABLE 14 Letters DILATESDETAILS, GINEVRAWEASLEY 15 Letters HALFBLOODPRINCE, THEGOBLETOFFIRE, HERMIONEGRANGER, PRESTIDIGITATOR 16 Letters CHAMBEROFSECRETS 17 Letters THESORCERERSSTONE, NEVILLELONGBOTTOM 18 Letters MERLINROOKSB*OBIES, THEHALFBLOODPRINCE, NEARLYHEADLESSNICK 33 Letters HARRYPOTTERANDTHECHAMBEROFSECRETS

