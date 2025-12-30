If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Fancy French Frozen, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Fancy French Frozen – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Fancy French Frozen.

6 letters – GLACES

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Fancy French Frozen. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LEE, EDY, EIS, ICE, HAN, ICY 4 Letters SARA, ICES, TCBY, POPS, NUMB, ACTS, ICED, ZERO, MIMI, OLAF, SVEN, ICEE 5 Letters GLACE, BOMBE, MELBA, GELEE, NICER, SLEET 6 Letters GLACES, ICICLE, BOMBES, GELATI, GELATO, BLAINE, ICEMAN, ICEAGE, ICEPIE, SORBET, OREIDA 7 Letters PARFAIT, ICICLES, ENTICES, SARALEE, NOTICES, SUNDAES, ICEMILK, RIMIEST, HANSOLO, CANONIC 8 Letters SHERBETS, CHOCICES, ICEMILKS, WATERICE, ICEBOUND 9 Letters ICECREAMS, OTTERPOPS, PERIMETER, CARBONITE, WEAKLINGS, PETRIFIED 10 Letters STOODSTILL, SOLICITUDE, SETINSTONE 11 Letters DAVIDBLAINE, BICYCLERACE 12 Letters MASTERPIECES 15 Letters VANILLAICECREAM 16 Letters GOYOUROWNWAYSARA

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.