Fans Harass One-Punch Man Season 3 Director Into Deleting His Account

The backlash against One-Punch Man Season 3 might have crossed the line.

Fans launched personal attacks on the Season 3 director, leading him to quit social media forever.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest One-Punch Man Season 3 controversy.

One-Punch Man Season 3 was supposed to be a big comeback, but instead, it has turned into one of the most toxic fan controversies in recent anime history. Director Shinpei Nagai, who took on the project despite early skepticism, has now permanently deleted his X (formerly Twitter) account after weeks of non-stop online harassment from disappointed fans. Let’s take a look at what led to this.

Why the One-Punch Man Season 3 Director Quit Social Media

Garou as seen in One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 | Credits: J.C. Staff

Before logging off, Nagai posted an emotional farewell explaining his decision. He revealed that some of his followers were pretending to support him while intentionally twisting his words for “rage-bait” content.

According to him, users took his posts out of context, tried pushing him into breaking NDAs, and monetized the ensuing outrage, all at the expense of the show’s staff. He could no longer tolerate such an environment where creators and their work were being exploited for hate.

He also explained how social media was affecting him mentally, acknowledging that endless negativity “only brings harm to the work, the staff, and the original creators.” Nagai expressed both gratitude and regret toward genuine fans, and confirmed that he would never return to social media.

Has One-Punch Man Season 3’s Animation Backlash Gone Too Far?

One Punch Man Season 3 Director Shimpei Nagai has deactivated his Twitter account after receiving constant harassment.



"This is taking a toll on my mental health, it only brings negatives to the work, the staff and the Original Creators."



"This is taking a toll on my mental health, it only brings negatives to the work, the staff and the Original Creators."

"But such despicable behavior is…

Ever since its premiere, One-Punch Man Season 3 has been receiving criticism over its animation. Many long-time fans felt that J.C. Staff, the studio behind this season, couldn’t match the animation quality Madhouse delivered in Season 1.

The recent scene of Garou sliding down the hill in Episode 2 sparked outrage across the internet. Some fans even animated the scene themselves, showing that it is not that hard to maintain such small details.

The criticism quickly became personal, targeting Nagai himself, as his background in light-hearted rom-coms didn’t match fans’ expectations for intense, action-packed storytelling.

When Nagai tried to manage expectations by openly stating that the season “might not measure up to Season 1,” his transparency only fueled the backlash further. Nagai’s departure serves as a reminder of the darker side of modern fandom, where valid criticism often turns into harassment.