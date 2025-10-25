Home » Anime » Fans Harass One-Punch Man Season 3 Director Into Deleting His Account

Fans Harass One-Punch Man Season 3 Director Into Deleting His Account

Shinpei Nagai leaves X after nonstop online hate over One Punch Man Season 3’s animation

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • The backlash against One-Punch Man Season 3 might have crossed the line.
  • Fans launched personal attacks on the Season 3 director, leading him to quit social media forever.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about the latest One-Punch Man Season 3 controversy.
Fans Harass One Punch Man Season 3 Director Into Deleting His Account

One-Punch Man Season 3 was supposed to be a big comeback, but instead, it has turned into one of the most toxic fan controversies in recent anime history. Director Shinpei Nagai, who took on the project despite early skepticism, has now permanently deleted his X (formerly Twitter) account after weeks of non-stop online harassment from disappointed fans. Let’s take a look at what led to this.

Why the One-Punch Man Season 3 Director Quit Social Media

A still from One-Punch Man Season 3 - Fans Harass One Punch Man Season 3 Director Into Deleting His Account
Garou as seen in One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2 | Credits: J.C. Staff

Before logging off, Nagai posted an emotional farewell explaining his decision. He revealed that some of his followers were pretending to support him while intentionally twisting his words for “rage-bait” content. 

According to him, users took his posts out of context, tried pushing him into breaking NDAs, and monetized the ensuing outrage, all at the expense of the show’s staff. He could no longer tolerate such an environment where creators and their work were being exploited for hate. 

He also explained how social media was affecting him mentally, acknowledging that endless negativity “only brings harm to the work, the staff, and the original creators.” Nagai expressed both gratitude and regret toward genuine fans, and confirmed that he would never return to social media.

RELATED:

Has One-Punch Man Season 3’s Animation Backlash Gone Too Far?

Ever since its premiere, One-Punch Man Season 3 has been receiving criticism over its animation. Many long-time fans felt that J.C. Staff, the studio behind this season, couldn’t match the animation quality Madhouse delivered in Season 1.

The recent scene of Garou sliding down the hill in Episode 2 sparked outrage across the internet. Some fans even animated the scene themselves, showing that it is not that hard to maintain such small details.

RELATED:

The criticism quickly became personal, targeting Nagai himself, as his background in light-hearted rom-coms didn’t match fans’ expectations for intense, action-packed storytelling. 

When Nagai tried to manage expectations by openly stating that the season “might not measure up to Season 1,” his transparency only fueled the backlash further. Nagai’s departure serves as a reminder of the darker side of modern fandom, where valid criticism often turns into harassment.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

You may also like

One Piece Episode 1147: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Ending Explained: Is...

One Piece Chapter 1163 Finally Explains Why Roger and Garp...

One Piece Chapter 1163: Release Date, Countdown, Preview

One Piece Chapter 1163 Full Summary: Imu Turns Rocks into...

Forget One-Punch Man Season 3! Read the Manga Instead, Starting...

One Piece Chapter 1163 Preview: Rocks gets Domi Reversi by...

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date and Countdown...

One Piece Episode 1146: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Fans Are Heartbroken Over One Punch Man Season 3’s Animation...