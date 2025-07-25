Fantastic Four: First Steps Post-Credit Scene Explained – Dr. Doom Appears

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is finally here, and sure enough, the film doesn’t wrap with just its final scene. Instead, it gives viewers a couple of post-credits scenes, one is game-changing, the other is cleverly retro. While the film gets Marvel’s First Family into the MCU just fine, these extra scenes bring it to the next level, hinting at major developments ahead, including a clear lead-in to Avengers: Doomsday. Here’s a full breakdown of The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ post-credits scenes, and what they could mean for the MCU’s future.

Mid-Credits Scene: Doctor Doom / RDJ Returns to the MCU

Four years after the events of the film’s main story, the scene takes us to the Baxter Building. Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) reads The Very Hungry Caterpillar to her son, Franklin. The movie already revealed the immense potential of Franklin, especially with Galactus briefly eyeing him as a substitute to satiate his hunger.

Sue steps away to grab another book, rejecting HERBIE’s suggestion of The Origin of Species. It was a clever nod to Franklin’s intelligence.

But something feels off.

Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

When she re-enters, Sue senses an unfamiliar presence. She carefully activates her invisibility powers and rounds the corner, only to find Franklin calmly sitting in the lap of a hooded, unfamiliar man. The camera shows the mysterious man from behind. But from the iconic green cloak to the silver mask in his hand, there is no doubt: it is Doctor Doom.

Sue and Franklin as seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Credits: Marvel Studios

The moment is eerie and intimate. Franklin gently touches Doom’s scarred face, while Doom remains completely silent. The screen goes black, followed by a message that sets the stakes:

The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Though he didn’t speak or show his full face, Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom makes his presence loom large. And it raises immediate questions. Why is Doom there? Is he trying to kidnap Franklin, protect him, or worse, use his abilities for something catastrophic?

The Post-Credits Scene: A Retro Cartoon Homage

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Credits: Marvel Studios

After all the credits have been shown, Marvel throws in a second post-credits treat, this time on a lighter note.

This short animated sequence is a playful, retro-styled cartoon of the Fantastic Four, featuring classic villains such as Puppet Master, Diablo, and Red Ghost. It is bright, cheerful, and mostly a playful nod to the team’s comic book roots.

Before the animation plays, a quote from Jack Kirby appears on screen:

If you look at my characters, you will find me…

The screen then names this MCU universe as Earth-828, a sweet nod in honor of Kirby, born on August 28. It’s a clever way to tie the new iteration of the team back to the creative force who helped bring them to life.

What It Means for Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

With Thunderbolts already teasing interdimensional chaos and First Steps foreshadowing the arrival of Doctor Doom on Earth-828, it all makes sense. Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be an all-out multiversal war.

Doom’s quiet but powerful arrival ties directly into this larger storyline, possibly centered around Franklin and his reality-bending abilities.

While First Steps works as a standalone story, these two post-credits scenes create a much larger context. They offer a clear path forward for Marvel’s next phase, hinting at a bigger, more personal threat than we’ve seen in years.