Far Cry TV Series: Story, Crew, and Cast

Summary:

FX is developing a Far Cry TV series, with the creators of Fargo and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The show will be an anthology series, with each season telling a different story.

Rob Mac, the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, will also star in the series.

FX is officially developing a brand-new Far Cry live-action series, with Noah Hawley and Rob McElhenney on board as executive producers. The two have already worked on series like Alien: Earth and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and will now be bringing that energy to the live-action adaptation of Far Cry. This is Ubisoft’s second major TV adaptation, following its collaboration with Netflix on the Splinter Cell series. So, here is everything you need to know about FX’s Far Cry series.

What Will the Far Cry TV Series Be About

So uh… remember when we said FARCRY stories always escalate? Yeah. FX took that personally.



A brand-new FARCRY anthology series is coming to Hulu with a whole new setting, new cast, and the exact level of chaos your therapist told you to avoid.



Good luck out there. pic.twitter.com/1QINzLTvca — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) November 24, 2025

FX Far Cry series is being described as an anthology series with a “new setting and new cast.” Noah Hawley, executive producer, gave an interesting story detail in a conversation with Deadline, comparing the show’s narrative structure to Fargo, the critically acclaimed anthology series he created.

What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true.

Going by Hawley’s comments, it looks like the Far Cry series will be following a Fargo-style format, with each season telling a different story with a new cast and setting. As of writing, it’s unclear whether the show will adapt any of the games directly. When a fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked, “Will every season be based on all games?” The official Far Cry account responded, “We don’t have that much info to share at the moment, but stay tuned!”

When Will the Far Cry TV Series Release

As of writing, there is no confirmed release date for the Far Cry TV series. However, going by the amount of time a series usually takes to develop from the date of its announcement, FX could release the series by late 2026 or 2027. That is, if everything goes right.

What is the Cast of FX Far Cry Series

Rob Mac (left) as Mac in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Credit: FX

As of writing, Rob McElhenney, also known as Rob Mac, is the only person confirmed to be starring in the series. You might recognize him as Mac from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a show he also helped develop as a showrunner. Mac has developed multiple other TV series with FX, like Welcome to Wrexham and, of course, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The series creator will star in the Far Cry TV series, while also serving as its executive producer.