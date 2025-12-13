Fast X: Part 2: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Make a Cameo?

Summary:

Vin Diesel’s social media post ignited rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo joining Fast X: Part 2.

Budget concerns clash with Ronaldo’s unmatched star power, making this rumored casting both risky and tempting.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Fast X: Part 2.

For a while now, Fast X: Part 2 has been shrouded in silence. However, one post on social media brought it back into the limelight. While lead star Vin Diesel has been teasing the finale on social media for a long time, he recently dropped a bombshell about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Fast X: Part 2 (also known as Fast & Furious 11). Here is everything we know about this potential casting coup.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo joining Fast X: Part 2?

This development stirred up a storm of speculation after Vin Diesel posted a photo of himself with superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram. The post’s caption teased that a role had been written for the football icon, calling him “a real one.”

The caption originally read that the athlete had been considered for the 2009 prequel, Los Bandoleros. However, keen fans observed that Vin Diesel later edited the caption. The new one now reads,

“Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him…”

RELATED:

The post has gone viral with close to two million likes in less than 24 hours. While Ronaldo’s role has not been officially confirmed, the post has generated massive speculation.

Does a Ronaldo Cameo Make Sense in Fast and Furious 11?

Vin Diesel as seen in Fast X | Credits: Universal Pictures

If you’re wondering if this fits financially, the situation is complicated. Fast X was among the most expensive movies ever made, with a reported production budget approaching $380 million, making profitability a major concern. Reports suggest Universal Pictures is aiming to keep Fast X: Part 2 under $200 million, which will make Ronaldo’s involvement questionable.

At the same time, Ronaldo’s global reach is unmatched. He’s currently the most followed person on Instagram, with over 668 million followers. Though he has never taken on a major acting role, he recently launched his own film studio, UR•MARV, with Matthew Vaughn. That move signals a serious interest in cinema and makes a Fast & Furious debut feel more plausible than ever.

RELATED:

What else do we know about Fast X: Part 2?

Fast & Furious 11 positions itself as the last chapter of the saga. The expected returnees are Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, and even Brian O’Conner, the character originally played by Paul Walker, although details remain very unclear.

While Vin Diesel has teased a number of times that shooting would begin, the film does not have a confirmed production start date. Reports suggest the film could be released in April 2027. The franchise is approaching its planned finale, and fans are waiting to see if Dom’s crew will really include CR7.