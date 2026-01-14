If you are stuck on the crossword clue: FBI Spinoff On CBS, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
FBI Spinoff On CBS – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: FBI Spinoff On CBS
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: FBI Spinoff On CBS. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 35 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|CIA, CSI, ACT, FBI
|4 Letters
|NCIS, CHEN, OVER, GREG, AIRS, LOVE, TVAD, JOEY
|5 Letters
|CSINY, MISSY, LEONI, MADAM, ROCCA, CHRIS, ERICA, ANGEL
|6 Letters
|ITSPAT, JANNEY, CHOICE, NCISLA
|7 Letters
|PEOPLES, THECITY
|8 Letters
|ATTORNEY, PEREGRYM
|9 Letters
|LIMITLESS, SUPERGIRL, WEDNESDAY, TORCHWOOD
|10 Letters
|CAROLEKING, MILLENIALS
|11 Letters
|MILLENNIALS
|12 Letters
|CHIEFOFSTAFF, NETWORKHUBBY, COMEBACKSOON, MELROSEPLACE, THEORIGINALS, AMAZINGSPIEZ, CHEWINTHEFAT, GROWINGPAINS, YOUNGSHELDON
|13 Letters
|MISSYPEREGRYM, LUKEKLEINTANK, PEOPLESCHOICE
|14 Letters
|DYLANMCDERMOTT, CLEVELANDBROWN, THEAUDRINASHOW
|15 Letters
|PRIVATEPRACTICE
|35 Letters
|THEADVENTURESOFJIMMYNEUTONBOYGENIUS
