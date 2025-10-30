Where to Find Field Depots in ARC Raiders?

Field Depots are special structures you need to find early in ARC Raiders for quest progression. The Off The Radar quest from Shani asks you to locate one of these buildings, but the game doesn’t give you much information about what they actually look like or where to find them. Understanding Field Depot locations in ARC Raiders helps you complete early quests and access useful loot opportunities throughout the game.

What Field Depots Look Like

Field Depots are large rectangular metal buildings. They have a distinctive radar tower on top and a small piece of blue tarpaulin on the side. The blue tarp is one of the easiest ways to identify a Field Depot from a distance, as it stands out against most backgrounds. The buildings themselves are somewhat worn down and half-ruined, fitting the post-apocalyptic setting of the game.

Field Depot Locations on Dam Battlegrounds

Dam Battlegrounds is the easiest map in ARC Raiders and the recommended place to complete your first Field Depot quests. There are six confirmed Field Depot locations on this map.

The first Field Depot sits between Water Towers and Electrical Substation on the southwest side of the map.

The second Field Depot is located between Water Treatment Control and the Research & Administration/Control Tower area . This one is more centrally positioned and sees moderate player traffic.

The third Field Depot can be found at Red Lakes Balcony, positioned between Testing Annex and Research & Administration/Control Tower on the southeast side of the map. This location is more exposed and closer to contested areas.

The fourth Field Depot is at South Swamp Outpost, west of Water Treatment and south of Old Battleground on the northeast side of the outpost. This is another relatively safe option since it's fairly far from the core contested zones where most players gather.

The fifth Field Depot sits at the center of Hydroponic Dome Complex on the west side.

on the west side. The sixth Field Depot is located east of Power Generation Complex, just south of Raider Outpost East.

How to Complete Off The Radar Quest in ARC Raiders?

The Off The Radar quest has two simple objectives. First, you need to visit a Field Depot. Second, you need to repair the antenna on the roof of that Field Depot.

When you accept the quest, you receive two Remote Raider Flares automatically. These items can be useful for various situations, so don’t waste them unnecessarily. To complete the quest, travel to any Field Depot location using the information above. Once you arrive, look for a ladder on the side of the building. Climb onto the roof where you’ll find a radar dish that you can interact with.

The interaction takes a few seconds to complete, and you’re very exposed while standing on the roof. Before you start the repair, make sure you check the surrounding area for ARC machines.

How to Complete Down To Earth Quest in ARC Raiders?

After finishing Off The Radar, Shani gives you another quest called Down To Earth. This quest reveals the actual purpose of Field Depots beyond just quest objectives.

For Down To Earth, you need to find a Field Crate and install it into a Field Depot. Field Crates are usually found near Field Depots, so you can use the same location information from above to find both the depot and the crate. Once you have the Field Crate, carry it to the Field Depot and look for a machine inside the building. You can interact with this machine to install the Field Crate.

Field Depot Locations on Other Maps in ARC Raiders

Field Depots exist on all currently available maps in ARC Raiders, not just Dam Battlegrounds. The specific locations vary by map, but the visual appearance remains consistent. On any map, you’re looking for the same rectangular metal buildings with blue tarps and antenna towers. The identification method stays the same regardless of which map you’re playing.