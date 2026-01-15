If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Fig on Driver’s License, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Fig on Driver’s License – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Fig on Driver’s License.

3 letters – HGT

HGT 4 letters – IDNO

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Fig on Driver’s License. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters HGT, BRN, AGE, DOB, ONE, RBI, RAM, SSN, RDA, ASL, DDE, ETD, ETA, IDS 4 Letters IDNO, NAME, ROAD, ATNO, ATWT 5 Letters PHOTO, DONOR, NETWT, 1D’ED, HONDA, IDENT, PLATE 6 Letters WEIGHT, PASSED, CARNET, POETIC 7 Letters APSCORE, PHOTOID 8 Letters ROADSIGN, EYECOLOR, GRESCORE, ADVOCACY 9 Letters IMPERATOR 10 Letters ORGANDONOR, CORNERSHOP 12 Letters EALINGCOMEDY 14 Letters IDENTIFICATION

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue.