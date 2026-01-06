If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Figure of Speech, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Figure of Speech – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Figure of Speech.

5 letters – TROPE, IDIOM, IMAGE

TROPE, IDIOM, IMAGE 6 letters – SIMILE, SAYING

SIMILE, SAYING 8 Letters – METAPHOR, OXYMORON

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Figure of Speech. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SAY, FIG 4 Letters WORD, TERM 5 Letters TROPE, IDIOM, IMAGE, CURIE, IRONY, FRILL, FRAME, PRINT 6 Letters SIMILE, SAYING, ORATOR, BATHOS, SATIRE, FLOWER, PHRASE, DEVICE, ZEUGMA, TMESIS, LECTOR, APORIA, COLORS, FIGURE, SPEECH, IDIOMS, TROPES, IMAGES 7 Letters CONCEIT, ANALOGY, IMAGERY, PARABLE, ECHOISM, LITOTES, SARCASM, PARADOX, PHONEME, MEIOSIS, EXPRESS, PICTURE, WORDING, PROFILE, ORATORS, SIMILES 8 Letters METAPHOR, OXYMORON, METONYMY, RHETORIC, ALLUSION, ANALOGUE, ANAPHORA, EUPHUISM, PROTERON, ALLEGORY, PARALLEL, FLOURISH, ORNAMENT, ELLIPSIS, BEAUTIES, CHIASMUS, EMPHASIS, LUSHNESS, PLEONASM, SYMPLOCE, SIMILIES 9 Letters HYPERBOLE, TROPOLOGY, EUPHEMISM, ASYNDETON, ADORNMENT, APOPHASIS, FLORIDITY, HYPALLAGE, INVERSION, PROLEPSIS, SYLLEPSIS, UTTERANCE 10 Letters COMPARISON, ANTITHESIS, ANTICLIMAX, APOSTROPHE, SYNECDOCHE, EXPRESSION, ANASTROPHE, CONVERSION, ECPHONESIS, EMBROIDERY, FLORIDNESS, GEMINATION, HYPERBATON, LUXURIANCE, PAREGMENON, REGRESSION, REPETITION, SIMILITUDE, SPOONERISM, PERCEPTION, REFLECTION, METAPHORS 11 Letters ADUMBRATION, ANTISTROPHE, APOSIOPESIS, MALAPROPISM, ANACOLUTHON, ANADIPLOSIS, ANTIPHRASIS, ANTONOMASIA, CATACHRESIS, EXCLAMATION, FINEWRITING, FLOWERINESS, PARENTHESIS, PERIPHRASIS, PRETERITION 12 Letters EXAGGERATION, ONOMATOPOEIA, ALLITERATION, TURNOFPHRASE 13 Letters WAYOFSPEAKING, EMBELLISHMENT, ORNAMENTATION, PURPLEPASSAGE, PURPLEPATCHES, MANIFESTATION 14 Letters UNDERSTATEMENT, CIRCUMLOCUTION 15 Letters PERSONIFICATION, SOAPBOXPREACHER, FLOWERSOFSPEECH 16 Letters TURNOFEXPRESSION, MANNEROFSPEAKING, COLORSOFRHETORIC, ELEGANTVARIATION, RHETORICALDEVICE

