Film and Novel Genre – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Film and Novel Genre.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters FOG, END, INA, EAT, ALE 4 Letters MICE, OFPI, DRNO, KNOW, ANEW, HOOK, NOIR 5 Letters SCIFI, THEDA, INDIE, GAMES, SHEET, OXBOW, NURSE, FEARS, OTTER, SWISS, OSAGE, PIPPA, GREEN, EMMET, SHAFT, DIARY, TREAD, ALADY, HOTEL, TULIP, MANGA, ACLEF, SPYFI, FRAYN, MAYLE, DRAMA, FARCE, HOWTO, NOVEL, DRINK, BOOKS, ROSES, BYATT, ORCZY, WENDY, SAUNA, PONGO, BRISK, BALMY, OZONE 6 Letters ODDJOB, TATTOO, SATIRE, HUGHES, ACTION, HORROR 7 Letters ORDEROF, ROMANCE, ZHIVAGO, MYSTERY, THOREAU, POPCORN, FANTASY 8 Letters EAGLEHAS, ENERGISE, ASHENDEN 9 Letters HOWTOMAKE, WHODUNNIT, FANTASIES, MELODRAMA 12 Letters DEVILMAYCARE 13 Letters SPYWHOLOVEDME, WATERSHIPDOWN 14 Letters CLOAKANDDAGGER 15 Letters GONEWITHTHEWIND, THIRTYNINESTEPS 17 Letters NEWMUSICALEXPRESS 19 Letters SENSEANDSENSIBILITY

