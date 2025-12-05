Home » Puzzles » Film and Novel Genre – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: film and novel genre, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersFOG, END, INA, EAT, ALE
4 LettersMICE, OFPI, DRNO, KNOW, ANEW, HOOK, NOIR
5 LettersSCIFI, THEDA, INDIE, GAMES, SHEET, OXBOW, NURSE, FEARS, OTTER, SWISS, OSAGE, PIPPA, GREEN, EMMET, SHAFT, DIARY, TREAD, ALADY, HOTEL, TULIP, MANGA, ACLEF, SPYFI, FRAYN, MAYLE, DRAMA, FARCE, HOWTO, NOVEL, DRINK, BOOKS, ROSES, BYATT, ORCZY, WENDY, SAUNA, PONGO, BRISK, BALMY, OZONE
6 LettersODDJOB, TATTOO, SATIRE, HUGHES, ACTION, HORROR
7 LettersORDEROF, ROMANCE, ZHIVAGO, MYSTERY, THOREAU, POPCORN, FANTASY
8 LettersEAGLEHAS, ENERGISE, ASHENDEN
9 LettersHOWTOMAKE, WHODUNNIT, FANTASIES, MELODRAMA
12 LettersDEVILMAYCARE
13 LettersSPYWHOLOVEDME, WATERSHIPDOWN
14 LettersCLOAKANDDAGGER
15 LettersGONEWITHTHEWIND, THIRTYNINESTEPS
17 LettersNEWMUSICALEXPRESS
19 LettersSENSEANDSENSIBILITY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

