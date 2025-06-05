Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles: Everything You Need to Know About the Remaster

During the PlayStation State of Play 2025 event, Sony announced that Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles will be coming out on September 30, 2025. This remaster of the original Final Fantasy Tactics, which was released in 1997, brings the experience to modern-day consoles. Square Enix has revealed that it includes several refinements and features that cater to both veterans and a newer audience.

Read on to learn more about the latest Final Fantasy remaster, including the new features, available versions, and more.

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles Brings Back the 1997 Classic to Modern Times

Final Fantasy Tactics is a tactical RPG developed by Square Enix and is among the most well-received titles from the developer. It was initially released in 1997 for the PlayStation 1 and later rereleased on the PSP in 2007 with the War of the Lions translation, which improved the dialogues and further refined the story.

The game is set in the fictional kingdom of Ivalice, where the king has passed away, leaving his infant as his only heir. In a bid to become the regent, two dukes, Goltanna the Black Lion and Larg the White Lion, clash against each other. In the backdrop of this conflict enters the protagonist Ramza, who is from a noble lineage, and his friend Delita, a commoner, who influence how everything pans out.

Players control Ramza and a team of his companions who can be assigned different Jobs. Each Job comes with a particular role and a set of abilities. By controlling them in tactical turn-based battles across different terrains, they can win the fights and continue on the adventure.

Gamers who missed out on experiencing the original title or just want to replay the exciting political storyline may want to grab a copy of The Ivalice Chronicles when it releases on September 30, 2025.

Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster to Include Two Versions of the Game

The game will include two versions (Image via Square Enix)

Square Enix has revealed that The Ivalice Chronicles will include two versions of the game: Classic and Enhanced. The Classic version will include the original game from 1997 with the War of the Lions translation and new QoL features such as auto-save.

In contrast, the Enhanced version includes all the following additions and changes:

Improved user interface.

Refined visuals.

Fully voiced dialogues.

New tactical view feature offering a better view of the battlefield.

Battle speed adjustments.

New difficulty modes.

Voice Actors for Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

The developer has announced the cast of voice actors who will voice the in-game characters. Here is a list of all of them:

Joe Pitts : Ramza

: Ramza Gregg Lowe : Delita

: Delita Hannah Melbourn : Agrias

: Agrias Timothy Watson : Cidolfus

: Cidolfus Harry McEntire : Mustadio

: Mustadio Ben Starr: Dycedarg

Additionally, Cody Christian (Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII Remake) and Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough from Final Fantasy VII Remake) will also appear in cameo roles.

All Release Platforms, Available Editions, and Rewards

The latest Final Fantasy Tactics remaster will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The pre-order for it has begun for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Steam, and it will offer the following items as a pre-order bonus:

Weapon : Mythril Knife

: Mythril Knife Accessory : Spiked Boots (Increase a unit’s Jump attribute while equipped)

: Spiked Boots (Increase a unit’s Jump attribute while equipped) Consumable items : High Potion x10

: High Potion x10 Consumable items : Ether x10

: Ether x10 White Equipment for Ramza

Square Enix has also announced that the title will be made available in two Editions: Standard and Deluxe.

While the Standard Edition will not include anything more than the base game, purchasing the Deluxe Edition will provide the following items:

Weapon: Akademy Blade (Raises a unit’s speed attribute slightly while equipped)

Akademy Blade (Raises a unit’s speed attribute slightly while equipped) Headwear: Akademy Beret (Prevents the Charmed status while equipped)

Akademy Beret (Prevents the Charmed status while equipped) Combat Garb: Akademy Tunic (Grants Shell while equipped)

Akademy Tunic (Grants Shell while equipped) Accessory: Ring of Aptitude (Boosts JP earned while equipped)

Ring of Aptitude (Boosts JP earned while equipped) Consumable Items: Phoenix Down x10

Phoenix Down x10 Black Equipment for Ramza

Red Equipment for Ramza

Collector’s Box goodies (Image via Square Enix)

Additionally, a Collector’s Box for the game will also be released, which will include a variety of goodies packaged inside a Special Art Box. Here’s everything up for grabs by purchasing the box:

Special Art Box

Ramza Beoulve Figure (Akademy Version)

Zodiac Stones Acrylic Art Set

Chocobo Mini Plush Set

Pop-up Art – “Outlying Church”

Art Sheet Set

It is important to note that the Collector’s Box is available to buy alongside the game and does not include it by default.