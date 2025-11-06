“Final Fantasy” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 6, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 6, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Full of attitude — Starts with the letter “S”

6A: Potpie veggie — Starts with the letter “P”

9A: Trail rider’s navigational device — Starts with the letter “G”

12A: Get together alone? — Starts with the letter “E”

13A: Tippy-top — Starts with the letter “A”

15A: Feeling the workout — Starts with the letter “S”

16A: Coke and Pepsi, e.g. — Starts with the letter “C”

17A: Underground cavern, maybe — Starts with the letter “L”

18A: Elizabeth Koch Tiscione’s instrument — Starts with the letter “O”

19A: Reason to reschedule an outdoor concert — Starts with the letter “S”

20A: Hence — Starts with the letter “E”

21A: Pajama top, sometimes — Starts with the letter “C”

22A: Largest extant lizard in the world — Starts with the letter “K”

25A: “I have to ___ . . .” — Starts with the letter “A”

28A: Not so great — Starts with the letter “M”

29A: Main ingredient in jangeo-gui — Starts with the letter “E”

30A: ___ Joon Ho (“Parasite” director) — Starts with the letter “B”

32A: “From your ___ to God’s ears” — Starts with the letter “L”

35A: Two-dimensional surface in math — Starts with the letter “P”

39A: Weekly newspaper published in Tahlequah, Oklahoma — Starts with the letter “C”

42A: ___ Grady (“Jurassic World” protagonist) — Starts with the letter “O”

43A: Haim or Screaming Females — Starts with the letter “T”

44A: Pastrami-on-rye purveyor — Starts with the letter “D”

45A: Pie ___ mode — Starts with the letter “A”

47A: Little one — Starts with the letter “T”

49A: Like a cat’s fur after a bath — Starts with the letter “W”

50A: “Where I Come From” artist — Starts with the letter “P”

56A: “Mamma Mia!” group — Starts with the letter “A”

57A: Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s city, for short — Starts with the letter “N”

58A: Got ready for a group photo — Starts with the letter “P”

62A: “___ Cats” (web series about bodega kitties) — Starts with the letter “S”

63A: Vast in scope — Starts with the letter “E”

64A: “A Holly ___ Christmas” — Starts with the letter “J”

65A: Voice or color quality — Starts with the letter “T”

66A: Chair — Starts with the letter “S”

67A: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” for one — Starts with the letter “A”

68A: Exist — Starts with the letter “A”

69A: Degree for a tooth expert — Starts with the letter “D”

70A: Second shots — Starts with the letter “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Brief moments — Starts with the letter “S”

2D: Tons — Starts with the letter “A”

3D: By oneself — Starts with the letter “S”

4D: Bit of chemistry — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: “Fine, fine, I’ll clean my room” — Starts with the letter “Y”

6D: Meal plan based on the eating habits of early humans — Starts with the letter “P”

7D: Digital invitation — Starts with the letter “E”

8D: Pal, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “A”

9D: Emergency kit — Starts with the letter “G”

10D: Teaser trailer, e.g. — Starts with the letter “P”

11D: Welcome at the door — Starts with the letter “S”

14D: Wear away — Starts with the letter “E”

15D: Alleged — Starts with the letter “S”

23D: Moo juice — Starts with the letter “M”

24D: Seize, like a car — Starts with the letter “R”

25D: “Jeopardy! Masters” channel — Starts with the letter “A”

26D: “A Rainy Night in ” — Starts with the letter “S“

27D: Had down cold — Starts with the letter “K“

31D: Hominid — Starts with the letter “G“

33D: For each — Starts with the letter “P“

34D: Deliver unfettered truths — Starts with the letter “S“

36D: All over again — Starts with the letter “A“

37D: World’s longest river — Starts with the letter “N“

38D: Way out — Starts with the letter “E“

40D: Sole — Starts with the letter “O“

41D: Horse’s foot — Starts with the letter “H“

46D: “It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna die!” speaker — Starts with the letter “A“

48D: Container near a register — Starts with the letter “T“

50D: Ravioli or cavatappi — Starts with the letter “P“

51D: Really hate — Starts with the letter “A“

52D: Steak cut with a letter opener? — Starts with the letter “T“

53D: ___ in (successfully lured) — Starts with the letter “R“

54D: Poem about Troy — Starts with the letter “I“

55D: ” Mourns the Wicked” — Starts with the letter “N”

59D: Lost traction — Starts with the letter “S”

60D: “Rocco’s a rock, Zoe!” speaker — Starts with the letter “E”

61D: Turns green, perhaps — Starts with the letter “D”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Full of attitude – SASSY

6A: Potpie veggie – PEA

9A: Trail rider’s navigational device – GPS

12A: Get together alone? – ELOPE

13A: Tippy-top – ACME

15A: Feeling the workout – SORE

16A: Coke and Pepsi, e.g. – COLAS

17A: Underground cavern, maybe – LIAR

18A: Elizabeth Koch Tiscione’s instrument – OBOE

19A: Reason to reschedule an outdoor concert – STORM

20A: Hence – ERGO

21A: Pajama top, sometimes – CAMI

22A: Largest extant lizard in the world – KOMODODRAGON

25A: “I have to ___ . . .” – ASK

28A: Not so great – MID

29A: Main ingredient in jangeo-gui – EEL

30A: ___ Joon Ho (“Parasite” director) – BONG

32A: “From your ___ to God’s ears” – LIPS

35A: Two-dimensional surface in math – PLANE

39A: Weekly newspaper published in Tahlequah, Oklahoma – CHEROKEEPHOENIX

42A: ___ Grady (“Jurassic World” protagonist) – OWEN

43A: Haim or Screaming Females – TRIO

44A: Pastrami-on-rye purveyor – DELI

45A: Pie ___ mode – ALA

47A: Little one – TOT

49A: Like a cat’s fur after a bath – WET

50A: “Where I Come From” artist – PATTYGRIFFIN

56A: “Mamma Mia!” group – ABBA

57A: Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s city, for short – NOLA

58A: Got ready for a group photo – POSED

62A: “___ Cats” (web series about bodega kitties) – SHOP

63A: Vast in scope – EPIC

64A: “A Holly ___ Christmas” – JOLLY

65A: Voice or color quality – TONE

66A: Chair – SEAT

67A: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” for one – ANIME

68A: Exist – ARE

69A: Degree for a tooth expert – DDS

70A: Second shots – REDOS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Brief moments- SECS

2D: Tons – ALOT

3D: By oneself – SOLO

4D: Bit of chemistry – SPARK

5D: “Fine, fine, I’ll clean my room” – YESMOM

6D: Meal plan based on the eating habits of early humans – PALEODIET

7D: Digital invitation – ECARD

8D: Pal, in Spanish – AMIGO

9D: Emergency kit – GOBAG

10D: Teaser trailer, e.g. – PROMO

11D: Welcome at the door – SEEIN

14D: Wear away – ERODE

15D: Alleged – SOCALLED

23D: Moo juice – MILK

24D: Seize, like a car – REPO

25D: “Jeopardy! Masters” channel – ABC

26D: “A Rainy Night in ___” – SOHO

27D: Had down cold – KNEW

31D: Hominid – GREATAPE

33D: For each – PER

34D: Deliver unfettered truths – SPITFACTS

36D: All over again – ANEW

37D: World’s longest river – NILE

38D: Way out – EXIT

40D: Sole – ONLY

41D: Horse’s foot – HOOF

46D: “It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna die!” speaker – AGNES

48D: Container near a register – TIPJAR

50D: Ravioli or cavatappi – PASTA

51D: Really hate – ABHOR

52D: Steak cut with a letter opener? – TBONE

53D: ___ in (successfully lured) – ROPED

54D: Poem about Troy – ILIAD

55D: “___ Mourns the Wicked” – NOONE

59D: Lost traction – SLID

60D: “Rocco’s a rock, Zoe!” speaker – ELMO

61D: Turns green, perhaps – DYES



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a lively and engaging solve with a nice mix of pop culture, general knowledge, and clever clueing. Entries like KOMODO DRAGON and CHEROKEE PHOENIX stood out for their originality, while the shorter fill kept the grid smooth and approachable. Overall, this one hit just the right note for a Thursday solve. I’d give this a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.