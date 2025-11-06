“Final Fantasy” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 6, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 6, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Full of attitude — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6A: Potpie veggie — Starts with the letter “P”
- 9A: Trail rider’s navigational device — Starts with the letter “G”
- 12A: Get together alone? — Starts with the letter “E”
- 13A: Tippy-top — Starts with the letter “A”
- 15A: Feeling the workout — Starts with the letter “S”
- 16A: Coke and Pepsi, e.g. — Starts with the letter “C”
- 17A: Underground cavern, maybe — Starts with the letter “L”
- 18A: Elizabeth Koch Tiscione’s instrument — Starts with the letter “O”
- 19A: Reason to reschedule an outdoor concert — Starts with the letter “S”
- 20A: Hence — Starts with the letter “E”
- 21A: Pajama top, sometimes — Starts with the letter “C”
- 22A: Largest extant lizard in the world — Starts with the letter “K”
- 25A: “I have to ___ . . .” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 28A: Not so great — Starts with the letter “M”
- 29A: Main ingredient in jangeo-gui — Starts with the letter “E”
- 30A: ___ Joon Ho (“Parasite” director) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 32A: “From your ___ to God’s ears” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 35A: Two-dimensional surface in math — Starts with the letter “P”
- 39A: Weekly newspaper published in Tahlequah, Oklahoma — Starts with the letter “C”
- 42A: ___ Grady (“Jurassic World” protagonist) — Starts with the letter “O”
- 43A: Haim or Screaming Females — Starts with the letter “T”
- 44A: Pastrami-on-rye purveyor — Starts with the letter “D”
- 45A: Pie ___ mode — Starts with the letter “A”
- 47A: Little one — Starts with the letter “T”
- 49A: Like a cat’s fur after a bath — Starts with the letter “W”
- 50A: “Where I Come From” artist — Starts with the letter “P”
- 56A: “Mamma Mia!” group — Starts with the letter “A”
- 57A: Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s city, for short — Starts with the letter “N”
- 58A: Got ready for a group photo — Starts with the letter “P”
- 62A: “___ Cats” (web series about bodega kitties) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 63A: Vast in scope — Starts with the letter “E”
- 64A: “A Holly ___ Christmas” — Starts with the letter “J”
- 65A: Voice or color quality — Starts with the letter “T”
- 66A: Chair — Starts with the letter “S”
- 67A: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” for one — Starts with the letter “A”
- 68A: Exist — Starts with the letter “A”
- 69A: Degree for a tooth expert — Starts with the letter “D”
- 70A: Second shots — Starts with the letter “R”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Brief moments — Starts with the letter “S”
2D: Tons — Starts with the letter “A”
3D: By oneself — Starts with the letter “S”
4D: Bit of chemistry — Starts with the letter “S”
5D: “Fine, fine, I’ll clean my room” — Starts with the letter “Y”
6D: Meal plan based on the eating habits of early humans — Starts with the letter “P”
7D: Digital invitation — Starts with the letter “E”
8D: Pal, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “A”
9D: Emergency kit — Starts with the letter “G”
10D: Teaser trailer, e.g. — Starts with the letter “P”
11D: Welcome at the door — Starts with the letter “S”
14D: Wear away — Starts with the letter “E”
15D: Alleged — Starts with the letter “S”
23D: Moo juice — Starts with the letter “M”
24D: Seize, like a car — Starts with the letter “R”
25D: “Jeopardy! Masters” channel — Starts with the letter “A”
26D: “A Rainy Night in ” — Starts with the letter “S“
27D: Had down cold — Starts with the letter “K“
31D: Hominid — Starts with the letter “G“
33D: For each — Starts with the letter “P“
34D: Deliver unfettered truths — Starts with the letter “S“
36D: All over again — Starts with the letter “A“
37D: World’s longest river — Starts with the letter “N“
38D: Way out — Starts with the letter “E“
40D: Sole — Starts with the letter “O“
41D: Horse’s foot — Starts with the letter “H“
46D: “It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna die!” speaker — Starts with the letter “A“
48D: Container near a register — Starts with the letter “T“
50D: Ravioli or cavatappi — Starts with the letter “P“
51D: Really hate — Starts with the letter “A“
52D: Steak cut with a letter opener? — Starts with the letter “T“
53D: ___ in (successfully lured) — Starts with the letter “R“
54D: Poem about Troy — Starts with the letter “I“
55D: ” Mourns the Wicked” — Starts with the letter “N”
59D: Lost traction — Starts with the letter “S”
60D: “Rocco’s a rock, Zoe!” speaker — Starts with the letter “E”
61D: Turns green, perhaps — Starts with the letter “D”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Full of attitude – SASSY
- 6A: Potpie veggie – PEA
- 9A: Trail rider’s navigational device – GPS
- 12A: Get together alone? – ELOPE
- 13A: Tippy-top – ACME
- 15A: Feeling the workout – SORE
- 16A: Coke and Pepsi, e.g. – COLAS
- 17A: Underground cavern, maybe – LIAR
- 18A: Elizabeth Koch Tiscione’s instrument – OBOE
- 19A: Reason to reschedule an outdoor concert – STORM
- 20A: Hence – ERGO
- 21A: Pajama top, sometimes – CAMI
- 22A: Largest extant lizard in the world – KOMODODRAGON
- 25A: “I have to ___ . . .” – ASK
- 28A: Not so great – MID
- 29A: Main ingredient in jangeo-gui – EEL
- 30A: ___ Joon Ho (“Parasite” director) – BONG
- 32A: “From your ___ to God’s ears” – LIPS
- 35A: Two-dimensional surface in math – PLANE
- 39A: Weekly newspaper published in Tahlequah, Oklahoma – CHEROKEEPHOENIX
- 42A: ___ Grady (“Jurassic World” protagonist) – OWEN
- 43A: Haim or Screaming Females – TRIO
- 44A: Pastrami-on-rye purveyor – DELI
- 45A: Pie ___ mode – ALA
- 47A: Little one – TOT
- 49A: Like a cat’s fur after a bath – WET
- 50A: “Where I Come From” artist – PATTYGRIFFIN
- 56A: “Mamma Mia!” group – ABBA
- 57A: Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s city, for short – NOLA
- 58A: Got ready for a group photo – POSED
- 62A: “___ Cats” (web series about bodega kitties) – SHOP
- 63A: Vast in scope – EPIC
- 64A: “A Holly ___ Christmas” – JOLLY
- 65A: Voice or color quality – TONE
- 66A: Chair – SEAT
- 67A: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” for one – ANIME
- 68A: Exist – ARE
- 69A: Degree for a tooth expert – DDS
- 70A: Second shots – REDOS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Brief moments- SECS
- 2D: Tons – ALOT
- 3D: By oneself – SOLO
- 4D: Bit of chemistry – SPARK
- 5D: “Fine, fine, I’ll clean my room” – YESMOM
- 6D: Meal plan based on the eating habits of early humans – PALEODIET
- 7D: Digital invitation – ECARD
- 8D: Pal, in Spanish – AMIGO
- 9D: Emergency kit – GOBAG
- 10D: Teaser trailer, e.g. – PROMO
- 11D: Welcome at the door – SEEIN
- 14D: Wear away – ERODE
- 15D: Alleged – SOCALLED
- 23D: Moo juice – MILK
- 24D: Seize, like a car – REPO
- 25D: “Jeopardy! Masters” channel – ABC
- 26D: “A Rainy Night in ___” – SOHO
- 27D: Had down cold – KNEW
- 31D: Hominid – GREATAPE
- 33D: For each – PER
- 34D: Deliver unfettered truths – SPITFACTS
- 36D: All over again – ANEW
- 37D: World’s longest river – NILE
- 38D: Way out – EXIT
- 40D: Sole – ONLY
- 41D: Horse’s foot – HOOF
- 46D: “It’s so fluffy, I’m gonna die!” speaker – AGNES
- 48D: Container near a register – TIPJAR
- 50D: Ravioli or cavatappi – PASTA
- 51D: Really hate – ABHOR
- 52D: Steak cut with a letter opener? – TBONE
- 53D: ___ in (successfully lured) – ROPED
- 54D: Poem about Troy – ILIAD
- 55D: “___ Mourns the Wicked” – NOONE
- 59D: Lost traction – SLID
- 60D: “Rocco’s a rock, Zoe!” speaker – ELMO
- 61D: Turns green, perhaps – DYES
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a lively and engaging solve with a nice mix of pop culture, general knowledge, and clever clueing. Entries like KOMODO DRAGON and CHEROKEE PHOENIX stood out for their originality, while the shorter fill kept the grid smooth and approachable. Overall, this one hit just the right note for a Thursday solve. I’d give this a 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.