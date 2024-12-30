How Much Did You Spend on Uber This Year? 4 Ways to Find Out

If you’re anything like me, you probably rely on Uber for getting around, whether it’s for your daily commute or intercity rides. But while most of us hop in an Uber at least once or twice a week, how many of us keep track of how much we’re spending on those Uber rides? It turns out there’s a surprisingly easy way to calculate your total Uber spending with a few simple tricks.

Calculate Your Total Spending on Uber Rides

Imagine scrolling through hundreds of Uber rides, painstakingly adding up each fare. Sounds like a nightmare, right? Unfortunately, that’s the reality for many of us who rely on Uber. Tracking expenses for tax purposes can be especially challenging, with Uber requiring you to download each invoice one trip at a time.

But what if you could effortlessly track all your Uber spending, see your riding patterns, and even simplify your tax returns? Besides using an automatic expense tracking app, you might be surprised to learn there are some surprisingly simple ways to track your Uber expenses, from handy browser extensions to AI-powered assistants.

Here are a few options to get you started:

Downloading your trip history from Uber

Uber Stats Chrome extension

RideReceipts app

Asking Google Gemini (yes, it’s interesting!).

Method 1: Get Your Ride Data from Uber

If you’re not in a hurry, I’d suggest requesting your entire data from Uber. This will include everything about you saved by Uber, including a record of every trip you’ve taken and your total spending. Here’s how it works:

1. Open the Uber app and go to Account.

2. Scroll down and tap on Manage Uber Account.

3. Swipe to Privacy & Data. Tap on Privacy Center.

4. Tap Request under the “Would you like a copy of your personal data?” section.

5. Next, enter the mobile number or email address associated with your Uber account. Verify using OTP and password.

6. Lastly, tap on Request Your Data.

7. Wait for an email from Uber with a link to download your data. This may take a few hours to a couple of days, depending on how much data you have. Click the email link, verify with your phone number, OTP, and password, and download the archive.

8. Extract it, click on Uber Data > Rider, and check the trips data csv file.

9. It will contain a list of all the Uber rides you’ve taken so far including the ride fare. Calculate the total amount spent by summing up the ride fares.

Method 2: Ask Google Gemini

Google Gemini is much more than just an AI assistant or chatbot. It can connect to your Gmail, analyze all your Uber receipts, and calculate your total Uber spending by month, year, in total till now, or any custom date range. It all depends upon what you ask and how you ask.

Here’s how it works:

Visit Gemini in your web browser, trigger Gemini on your Android device by saying ‘Hey Google’, or open the Gemini app on your iPhone. Ask or type in “find how much did I spend on uber this year using my Gmail receipts” or “calculate my total Uber spending this year using my Gmail receipts.” Within a few seconds, Gemini will analyze all the ride receipts from Uber in your inbox and present you with the total amount and also the individual ride amounts.

While Gemini is usually very accurate, it’s always a good idea to double-check the results, especially if you’ve modified your inbox or have a large number of Uber receipts.

Note: Since Gemini essentially scans your Gmail inbox, you must use it on the same Google account where you receive your Uber receipts. Also, the Gmail extension for Google Workspace should be enabled. If you haven’t done so already, go to Gemini > Extensions > toggle on Google Workspace.

Method 3: Use RideShare Trip Stats Chrome Extension

The RideShare Trip Stats Chrome extension can run on any Chromium browser and give a detailed insight into how you use Uber. This would include your total lifetime spent, total rides, average price, total time, rides by type, rides by city, and much more. The only caveat – it may not work properly for certain regions and currencies, including India.

Add the RideShare Trip Stats extension to your Chrome browser. It’ll also work on Edge, Brave, and other Chromium-based browsers. Once the extension is installed, head to https://riders.uber.com/trips. Login to your Uber account. Click on the extension icon on the top right. You’ll see a popup asking whether you want to “request individual trip data.” Choose either (‘No’ saves time).

The extension will then calculate and give you detailed stats including the total amount you’ve spent on Uber so far.

Method 4: RideReceipts (formerly Uber Run)

RideReceipts is a third-party app that lets you analyze your Uber and Lyft spending by scanning ride receipts from your email and presenting the data in an easy-to-understand format.

Download Ride Receipts app on your Mac or Windows PC. Open the app, choose Uber, and then log in to your email account connected to Uber (where you’d generally get Uber receipts). In this example, we’ll use Gmail. Once signed in, set the duration for which you want your Uber spending data. Note that the free trial allows only the last 30 days and hit Next. The app will now scan your inbox for Uber receipts and organize them.

RideReceipts will then show you all your trip data and the total amount you have spent on Uber cabs during the selected time period. If you have the Pro version, you could export this data to CSV, Excel, and even get a personalized report.

So How Much Did You Spend on Uber Rides So Far?

It is easy to find how much money you spent for a specific time or duration. I’d suggest using the official request data method, which gives accurate data and results. You can also use Gemini, which again is fairly accurate, provided all your ride receipt emails are in place. The other two methods may or may not suit everyone.

Anyways, how much did you spend in total? Share your screenshots with us on Twitter!