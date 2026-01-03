If you are stuck on the crossword clue: First Arabic, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

First Arabic – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: First Arabic.

4 letters – ALIF

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: First Arabic. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 31 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters YA, BA, AA, HA, TA, RA, FA 3 Letters KAF, DAL, MIM, THA, WAW, KHA, NUN, JIM, SAD, PHI, AYN, WAU, PEH, IBN 4 Letters ALIF, DHAL, ZAIN, URDU, ELIF 5 Letters ALIFS, KUFIC, AGAME, ALPHA, ALEPH, YEMEN 6 Letters ARARAT, HAWAII, AFRAME, ARABIC 7 Letters INDIANA, AMAZONA, AHRASAL, ERITREA, BAHRAIN 8 Letters OKLAHOMA, DELAWARE, BRADFORD 9 Letters ALBNRIYYA 10 Letters ALEXANDRIA 18 Letters UNITEDARABEMIRATES 31 Letters ARABICNAMEHASEXACTLYFOURLETTERS

