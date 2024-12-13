First Berserker: Khazan’s Release Date, Fiery Cinematic Trailer Is Out

Summary

Release Date: The First Berserker: Khazan is set to release on March 27, 2025.

The First Berserker: Khazan is set to release on March 27, 2025. Platforms: The game will be available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game will be available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-Order: You can pre-order the game now to gain early access to in-game content.

The wait is over for fans of soulslike action RPGs. The First Berserker: Khazan is a highly anticipated soulslike game. The team behind the game (developed by Neople and published by Nexon) has announced the release date and trailer in the recently concluded Game Awards 2024. The game is set to launch on March 27, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

What to Expect from The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan promises a thrilling and challenging gaming experience. This is a soulslike game so naturally, it will feature intense combat, exploration, and a dark, mysterious world. Players can take on the role of a powerful warrior, the Berserker, and embark on a dangerous journey filled with mythical creatures and formidable bosses.

The game has generated significant buzz among gamers due to its impressive visuals, smooth gameplay, and captivating storyline. With its release date now confirmed, fans can eagerly anticipate the opportunity to immerse themselves in this epic adventure.

Key Details of The First Berserker: Khazan

If you’re excited to dive into the world of The First Berserker, you can pre-order the game now. Pre-ordering will grant you early access to certain in-game content and other exclusive bonuses.