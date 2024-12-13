Home » Gaming » First Berserker: Khazan’s Release Date, Fiery Cinematic Trailer Is Out

First Berserker: Khazan’s Release Date, Fiery Cinematic Trailer Is Out

by Gaurav Bidasaria
written by Gaurav Bidasaria 0 comment

Summary

  • Release Date: The First Berserker: Khazan is set to release on March 27, 2025.
  • Platforms: The game will be available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
  • Pre-Order: You can pre-order the game now to gain early access to in-game content.

The wait is over for fans of soulslike action RPGs. The First Berserker: Khazan is a highly anticipated soulslike game. The team behind the game (developed by Neople and published by Nexon) has announced the release date and trailer in the recently concluded Game Awards 2024. The game is set to launch on March 27, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

What to Expect from The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan promises a thrilling and challenging gaming experience. This is a soulslike game so naturally, it will feature intense combat, exploration, and a dark, mysterious world. Players can take on the role of a powerful warrior, the Berserker, and embark on a dangerous journey filled with mythical creatures and formidable bosses.

The game has generated significant buzz among gamers due to its impressive visuals, smooth gameplay, and captivating storyline. With its release date now confirmed, fans can eagerly anticipate the opportunity to immerse themselves in this epic adventure.

Key Details of The First Berserker: Khazan

If you’re excited to dive into the world of The First Berserker, you can pre-order the game now. Pre-ordering will grant you early access to certain in-game content and other exclusive bonuses.

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

You may also like

8 Biggest Games Revealed at The Game Awards 2024: From...

Every Winner from The Game Awards 2024: The Complete List

Fortnite Messi Skin Release Date, Prices, and Everything Included

How to Fix Fortnite Ballistic Issues and Matchmaking Errors

All Weapons List in Fortnite Ballistic Mode and How to...

Marvel Rivals Thor Love and Thunder Skin Debuts with Star-Lord...

Marvel Rivals: Best Starting Heroes for New Players

How to Claim Your Fortnite FTC Refund: Simple Guide for...

Fortnite Jade and The Mask: Guide to Daigo’s Underground Hidden...

Fortnite Festival Anniversary: Free Access to 285 Songs & New...