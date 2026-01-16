If you are stuck on the crossword clue: First NASA Mission Broadcast Live From Orbit, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

First NASA Mission Broadcast Live From Orbit – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: First NASA Mission Broadcast Live From Orbit.

9 letters – APOLLOVII

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: First NASA Mission Broadcast Live From Orbit. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 39 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TNN, SIR, GPS 4 Letters DOIN, MEOW, ITCH, LEAH, 1981, 1973, 1971 5 Letters RADIO, ONAIR, HICKS, PITCH, CHIMP 6 Letters SKYLAB, AIRING, KEPLER, HAWAII, YELLED, RUSSIA 7 Letters GALILEO, IRONING, RINGGIT, JAVELIN, SALYUT1, VOSTOK1, SPUTNIK, GEMINI8 8 Letters STILETTO, APOLLOX1, APOLLO15, SPUTNIK1 9 Letters APOLLOVII, STARLINER, ALOHAFROM, PULLEDOUT 10 Letters HOCKEYGOAL, SCRATCHING, ENTERPRISE 11 Letters GRANDCANYON, 12APRIL1961 12 Letters ESCAPEWHEELS 15 Letters STRETCHERBEARER, VLADIMIRKOMAROV 26 Letters APOLLOSOYUZTESTPROJECTASTP 29 Letters 29FIRSTSPACESHUTTLELAUNCH1981 37 Letters BAIKONURKAZAKHSOVIETSOCIALISTREPUBLIC 39 Letters SMELKOVKARUSSIANSOVIETSOCIALISTREPUBLIC

