First Trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu Shows Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda Like Never Before

The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer is finally out along with a brand new poster.

The movie seems to have a conventionally higher budget than the series.

However, it’s not just the visual appeal of the movie that is inviting fans to the big screen.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is officially set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. The movie was announced in January 2024 and is set to continue the story of The Mandalorian Season 3. The movie will follow the adventures of Djin-Djinn, also known as Mando, along with Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.

Disney has finally released The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer and a brand new poster, and it is unlike anything we’ve seen from The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer Promises Cinematic Star Wars Visuals

A new adventure awaits.



Experience The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters May 22, 2026. pic.twitter.com/TB9oOTncij — Star Wars (@starwars) September 22, 2025

The VFX budget for each episode of The Mandalorian is $12.5-15 million. The first season of The Mandalorian had an estimated budget of $120 million. The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is reported to have an estimated budget of $166.4 million. Despite the budget’s margin not being that considerable, The Mandalorian & Grogu’s visuals look way better than the movie.

The shot of the All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) falling on a snowy mountain looks phenomenal and instantly elevates The Mandalorian to a cinematic level. The entire trailer is riddled with shots like this, which prove that Star Wars is ready to be the cinematic spectacle it was supposed to be.

The Movie Has a Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Ludwig Göransson is officially returning as composer for ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu' 🎵



Releasing in theaters May 22, 2026 pic.twitter.com/fCBPz5Hwpl — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 22, 2025

The latest Star Wars movie is being directed and written by Jon Favreau, who has previously directed Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King (2019). However, that is not all; the score for The Mandalorian & Grogu will be provided by Ludwig Göransson. He has previously composed music for films like Oppenheimer, Sinners and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Interestingly, Göransson also served as the composer for The Mandalorian series. The cast of The Mandalorian is no less either. Joining Pedro Pascal’s Mando is Sigourney Weaver. She will be appearing in the movie and will serve as the colonel and leader of the New Republic’s Adelphi Rangers.

Jeremy Allen White will also be in the movie, though in an unconventional role. He will play the role of Rotta the Hutt, who is the son of Jabba the Hutt, the crime lord from the original Star Wars trilogy.