Home » News » First Trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu Shows Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda Like Never Before

First Trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu Shows Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda Like Never Before

by Melvin Mathew
written by Melvin Mathew 0 comment

Summary:

  • The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer is finally out along with a brand new poster.
  • The movie seems to have a conventionally higher budget than the series.
  • However, it’s not just the visual appeal of the movie that is inviting fans to the big screen.
The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer

The Mandalorian & Grogu is officially set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. The movie was announced in January 2024 and is set to continue the story of The Mandalorian Season 3. The movie will follow the adventures of Djin-Djinn, also known as Mando, along with Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.

Disney has finally released The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer and a brand new poster, and it is unlike anything we’ve seen from The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer Promises Cinematic Star Wars Visuals

The VFX budget for each episode of The Mandalorian is $12.5-15 million. The first season of The Mandalorian had an estimated budget of $120 million. The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is reported to have an estimated budget of $166.4 million. Despite the budget’s margin not being that considerable, The Mandalorian & Grogu’s visuals look way better than the movie.

The shot of the All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) falling on a snowy mountain looks phenomenal and instantly elevates The Mandalorian to a cinematic level. The entire trailer is riddled with shots like this, which prove that Star Wars is ready to be the cinematic spectacle it was supposed to be.

The Movie Has a Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The latest Star Wars movie is being directed and written by Jon Favreau, who has previously directed Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King (2019). However, that is not all; the score for The Mandalorian & Grogu will be provided by Ludwig Göransson. He has previously composed music for films like Oppenheimer, Sinners and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Interestingly, Göransson also served as the composer for The Mandalorian series. The cast of The Mandalorian is no less either. Joining Pedro Pascal’s Mando is Sigourney Weaver. She will be appearing in the movie and will serve as the colonel and leader of the New Republic’s Adelphi Rangers.

Jeremy Allen White will also be in the movie, though in an unconventional role. He will play the role of Rotta the Hutt, who is the son of Jabba the Hutt, the crime lord from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He has had more than two years of experience as a writer and editor in the gaming space and has now brought that expertise to his true love: pop culture and comic books. When he’s not typing away, you’ll probably catch him skateboarding in empty parking lots, usually mid-fall from some “totally worth it” trick. When he’s not nursing those bruises, he’s tagging a wall with graffiti or finishing painting his long-overdue Pinterest board of saved artworks.

You may also like

Ananta Gameplay Combines GTA and Spider-Man with Anime Gacha

Fortnite Bans Thousands of Players After New Delulu Mode Launch

Fortnite Daft Punk Live Event Confirmed – Hidden Guest and...

University Offers GTA History Class Before GTA 6 Release

Fortnite Creators Can Now Sell Items and Earn More Money...

First Apple Macbook Pro With OLED Display and Touch Screen

Remember Google Glass? Meta Ray-Ban Display Is What It Should...

Fortnite Getting a Doja Cat Skin Soon – Here’s What...

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Release Date is Way Sooner Than...

Fortnite Adds Proximity Chat This Month – Here’s How It...