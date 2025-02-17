Fisch Ashfall Event: How to Complete the Ashfall  Bestiary

With Fisch’s Mariana’s Veil right around the corner, you can participate in an exciting limited-time event. The Ashfall event brings volcanic activity to Roslit Bay, creating fishing opportunities and introducing nine special fish species to catch. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about completing the Ashfall bestiary and earning exclusive rewards during the event.

Fisch Ashfall Event Details

The Ashfall event transforms the waters around Roslit Bay into dangerous lava pools, where special fish have adapted to survive. But be careful, as falling into the lava water will mean a respawn! Dr. Finneus has also returned to study these unique specimens and will reward players who help with his research. The event runs until February 22, 2025, giving you limited time to complete the bestiary and claim rewards like the Volcanic Research boat and special titles.

During the event, the area from Coral Reef to the surrounding Ocean (excluding Freshwater Pond) becomes a prime fishing spot for these rare catches. Some fish even have a chance to get the valuable Doomsday mutation, which quadruples their value in the game’s economy.

How to Find the Ashfall Volcano Area

To reach the event area, you’ll need to use a boat. Follow these steps to reach the fishing spot:

Talk to any Shipwright NPC. Spawn your boat. Navigate to Roslit Bay. Look for the yellow, magma-covered water.

While you can’t fish inside the volcano itself without the Invincible Exalted enchant or Magma rod, the surrounding lava pools are perfectly accessible with any fishing equipment.

All Ashfall Bestiary Fishes

Before heading out to fish, you’ll need to know what you’re looking for. Here’s a complete list of all nine fish in the Ashfall bestiary:

Fish Name Weather Bait Molten Minnow Clear Flakes Pyro Pike Rain Shrimp Ember Catfish Clear Bagel Scooty Salmon Windy Seaweed Lava Lamprey Rain Insect Cinder Carp Clear Minnow Blistered Eel Windy Worm Burnt Betta Windy Squid Ashcloud Archerfish Foggy Coal

How to Complete the Bestiary

Successfully completing the Ashfall bestiary requires proper preparation. Start by gathering all necessary baits listed in the table above. While any fishing rod will work, certain equipment choices can significantly speed up your progress.

For the best results, consider using the Rod of the Depths, which guarantees an extra catch after every three fish. Remember that the Rod of the Depths is an end-game rod, and if you do not have it, don’t feel disappointed. You can still use other high-tier rods, such as the No Life Rod or the Trident Rod. As for the enchantment, the Hasty enchantment is particularly useful for this time-limited event, increasing your catching speed.

For challenging catches like the Burnt Betta (-30% progress) and Ashcloud Archerfish (-90% progress), you’ll want to use weather-changing totems:

Tempest Totem for rain (Source: Terrapin Island)

Windset Totem for wind (Source: Snowcap Island)

Smokescreen Totem for foggy weather (Source: Mushgrove Swamp)

Once you’ve caught all nine fish, return to Dr. Finneus on his boat in Roslit Bay to claim your rewards, including the exclusive Volcanic Research boat and special titles.

Remember, this event ends on February 22, 2025, so make sure to complete your collection before the volcano settles and these unique fish disappear forever.