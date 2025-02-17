Home » Gaming » Fisch Ashfall Event: How to Complete the Ashfall  Bestiary

Fisch Ashfall Event: How to Complete the Ashfall  Bestiary

by Ash Singh
written by Ash Singh 0 comment

With Fisch’s Mariana’s Veil right around the corner, you can participate in an exciting limited-time event. The Ashfall event brings volcanic activity to Roslit Bay, creating fishing opportunities and introducing nine special fish species to catch. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about completing the Ashfall bestiary and earning exclusive rewards during the event.

Fisch Ashfall Event: How to Complete the Ashfall  Bestiary

Fisch Ashfall Event Details

The Ashfall event transforms the waters around Roslit Bay into dangerous lava pools, where special fish have adapted to survive. But be careful, as falling into the lava water will mean a respawn! Dr. Finneus has also returned to study these unique specimens and will reward players who help with his research. The event runs until February 22, 2025, giving you limited time to complete the bestiary and claim rewards like the Volcanic Research boat and special titles.

During the event, the area from Coral Reef to the surrounding Ocean (excluding Freshwater Pond) becomes a prime fishing spot for these rare catches. Some fish even have a chance to get the valuable Doomsday mutation, which quadruples their value in the game’s economy.

roslit bay fisch
dr finneus fisch

How to Find the Ashfall Volcano Area

To reach the event area, you’ll need to use a boat. Follow these steps to reach the fishing spot:

  1. Talk to any Shipwright NPC.
  2. Spawn your boat.
  3. Navigate to Roslit Bay.
  4. Look for the yellow, magma-covered water.
volcanic research boat fisch

While you can’t fish inside the volcano itself without the Invincible Exalted enchant or Magma rod, the surrounding lava pools are perfectly accessible with any fishing equipment.

All Ashfall Bestiary Fishes

bestiary ashfall fisch

Before heading out to fish, you’ll need to know what you’re looking for. Here’s a complete list of all nine fish in the Ashfall bestiary:

Fish NameWeatherBait
Molten MinnowClearFlakes
Pyro PikeRainShrimp
Ember CatfishClearBagel
Scooty SalmonWindySeaweed
Lava LampreyRainInsect
Cinder CarpClearMinnow
Blistered EelWindyWorm
Burnt BettaWindySquid
Ashcloud ArcherfishFoggyCoal

How to Complete the Bestiary

Successfully completing the Ashfall bestiary requires proper preparation. Start by gathering all necessary baits listed in the table above. While any fishing rod will work, certain equipment choices can significantly speed up your progress.

fishing in fisch

For the best results, consider using the Rod of the Depths, which guarantees an extra catch after every three fish. Remember that the Rod of the Depths is an end-game rod, and if you do not have it, don’t feel disappointed. You can still use other high-tier rods, such as the No Life Rod or the Trident Rod. As for the enchantment, the Hasty enchantment is particularly useful for this time-limited event, increasing your catching speed.

For challenging catches like the Burnt Betta (-30% progress) and Ashcloud Archerfish (-90% progress), you’ll want to use weather-changing totems:

  • Tempest Totem for rain (Source: Terrapin Island)
  • Windset Totem for wind (Source: Snowcap Island)
  • Smokescreen Totem for foggy weather (Source: Mushgrove Swamp)

Once you’ve caught all nine fish, return to Dr. Finneus on his boat in Roslit Bay to claim your rewards, including the exclusive Volcanic Research boat and special titles.

Remember, this event ends on February 22, 2025, so make sure to complete your collection before the volcano settles and these unique fish disappear forever.

Ash is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Creatures of Sonaria Codes (February 2025)

Roblox Evade Codes (February 2025)

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Customize Your Seikret

Marvel Rivals Mid-Season 1 Leak: Which Characters Got Nerfed and...

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Roblox SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes (February 2025)

Deadlock Jungle Camps: Tiers, Best Heroes, and Farming Tips

Marvel Rivals Already Testing Nintendo Switch 2 Development Kits

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Get 100 Free Armor Spheres...

Marvel Rivals Developers Clear the Air About Fake Character Leaks