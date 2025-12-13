How to Get Bells (Currency) in Fisch ?

The Fischmas 2025 event has introduced bells, a brand new limited-time currency in Fisch used exclusively to purchase seasonal items, decorations, and equipment from the festive village. Unlike standard C$ currency, bells can only be earned during the Fischmas event period. This guide covers every method for obtaining bells in Fisch.

What Are Bells in Fisch?

Bells are special seasonal currency exclusive to Fischmas 2025. You can only earn bells during the active event period and spend them at the Fischmas village on exclusive items including seasonal fishing rods, limited-time decorations, totems, and holiday-themed accessories. Once Fischmas ends, you cannot earn bells until the event potentially returns next year.

How to Get Bells in Fisch

Before farming bells, you must reach the Fischmas village using one of two methods. First, travel to Moosewood and board the train to the Fischmas destination. Second, use the Magical Snow Globe from your inventory to instantly teleport to the holiday village from anywhere in the game. There are three primary methods for obtaining bells during the Fischmas 2025 event, each with different efficiency levels and requirements:

Method 1: Sell Fischmas Fish (Best Method) : Selling Fischmas fish is the fastest, most reliable, and infinitely repeatable way to farm bells. Once you’ve caught fish, locate the merchant NPC near the large Christmas Tree in the village center . Interact with the merchant and select “Sell my Fischmas inventory” to automatically convert all your Fischmas catches into bells.

: Selling Fischmas fish is the fastest, most reliable, and infinitely repeatable way to farm bells. . Interact with the merchant and select “Sell my Fischmas inventory” to automatically convert all your Fischmas catches into bells. Method 2: Complete Fischmas Quests: Fischmas quests provide substantial one-time bell rewards ranging from 100 to 250+ bells per quest.

Fischmas ranging from 100 to 250+ bells per quest. Method 3: Open Presents: Presents can be fished from Fischmas waters or purchased from merchants.

Method Bell Yield Repeatability Difficulty Best For Sell Fischmas Fish Varies by fish rarity/weight Unlimited, continuous farming Easy to Medium Consistent bell income, main farming method Complete Fischmas Quests 100-250+ bells per quest Limited number of quests Medium to Hard Quick burst of bells, one-time rewards Open Presents Random, inconsistent Limited by present availability Easy Supplementary bells, not reliable

Best Farming Strategy

Complete all Fischmas quests first for immediate bell rewards (100-250+ per quest). Then focus on continuous fish selling as your primary income stream throughout the event. Use high-luck rods and proper enchantments to catch rare, valuable fish. Open any presents you naturally obtain while fishing, but don’t actively farm them. Combine these methods to efficiently earn the thousands of bells needed for exclusive Fischmas items like totems and seasonal rods.