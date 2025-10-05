Home » Gaming » Fisch Black Market Guide: All Items and How to Access

Fisch Black Market Guide: All Items and How to Access

by Karan
by Karan

The Black Market is an admin-exclusive event in Fisch that offers rare and expensive items you can’t get anywhere else in the game. It only lasts for 10 minutes when active, so you need to know what’s available and act fast. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the Black Market and what items you can buy.

How to Access the Black Market

The Black Market is an admin event, which means the game developers control when it happens. You can’t trigger it yourself – you just need to be online when admins decide to activate it.

  • Step 1: Wait for the Event Announcement: Keep an eye on the game’s announcements or join the official Discord server to get notified when the Black Market event is active. These events typically happen during major updates or special occasions, but there’s no set schedule.
  • Step 2: Go to Moosewood: When the Black Market event starts, it spawns at Moosewood. Head there immediately – the event only lasts 10 minutes, so you don’t have time to waste.
  • Step 3: Find the Black Market NPC: Once you’re at Moosewood, look for the Black Market NPC. Interact with them to open the Black Market shop and see what’s available.
  • Step 4: Buy What You Want: You have 10 minutes to browse and purchase items before the Black Market disappears. Make sure you have enough coins ready beforehand, since some items are extremely expensive.

All Black Market Items

Here’s the complete list of items available at the Black Market and their prices:

ItemPrice (C$)
Star Bait100,000
Katana Rod1,000,000
Cosmic Relic5,000,000
A Rock50,000,000
Shiny Sparkling Wrath Floppy50,000,000
Ro-torcycle100,000,000
Gravity Coil500,000,000
Lunar Lander1,000,000
Race the Sunset1,000,000
Atomic Nuke1,000,000,000
Sword of Darkness3,000,000,000
Title2,147,483,647

Items to Prioritize

If you have limited money, focus on the Katana Rod (1 million) and Cosmic Relics (5 million) first. The Sword of Darkness is only worth it if you have 3 billion coins to spare. The title and cosmetic items are nice to have but don’t improve your gameplay.

