How to Get the Blazed Handle in Fisch

The FischFright 2025 event in Fisch has brought a bunch of new content, including special quests, rewards, and items to collect. One of the items you need to progress through the Headless Horseman questline is the Blazed Handle. This item is not easy to get, and it requires some dedication and time to obtain. If you’re stuck on where to find it or how to get it, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know.

What Is the Blazed Handle Used For

The Blazed Handle is a special tool item that you need to complete the fourth quest for the Headless Horseman during the FischFright 2025 event. Once you get this handle and turn it in to the Headless Horseman, you’ll be able to unlock the Jack-oblazer rod. The rod is worth the effort, but getting to it requires you to put in quite a bit of work collecting ingredients.

Where to Get the Blazed Handle

You get the Blazed Handle from the Witch’s Cauldron, which is operated by Beatrix. She can be found in the Crook’s Hollow area, which is part of the FischFright event zone. The catch is that you can’t just walk up and buy the Blazed Handle. You need to submit a total of 100 Witch’s Ingredients into her cauldron to receive it as your final reward.

This is not a random drop that you might get earlier. The Blazed Handle is specifically the 100th reward, meaning you have to complete all 99 ingredient submissions before you get it. There is no shortcut or alternative method to obtain this item. Every ingredient you submit gives you a different reward along with some Candy, but the Blazed Handle only appears after you’ve done all 100 submissions.

How to Get Witch’s Ingredients

Witch’s Ingredients come from completing challenges given by goblins that spawn around the map. These goblins appear in specific locations, and you need to find them, accept their challenge, complete it, and then collect your ingredient. Here’s how the process works step by step.

The game will display a message telling you that a goblin has spawned somewhere in a specific location. The message will say something like “A goblin has spawned somewhere in Moosewood” or mention another island name. You need to travel to that exact island where the goblin appeared.

When you get close to the spawn location, you should be able to see the goblin as a faint outline or shadow from a distance. Move toward it and interact with the goblin by clicking on it. The goblin will give you a challenge that you need to complete right away.

After you complete the challenge, go back to where the goblin was standing and interact with the area again. The goblin will disappear, and it will leave behind a Witch’s Ingredient that you can pick up. You then take this ingredient back to the FischFright event area through the Frightful Mirror and submit it to Beatrix at the cauldron.

How Long Does It Take to Get 100 Ingredients

Getting all 100 Witch’s Ingredients takes time because you can only get them one at a time from goblin challenges. The goblins spawn at intervals, so you need to wait for each spawn notification, travel to the location, complete the challenge, and return to submit the ingredient.

Most players report that it takes around two days of active gameplay to collect all 100 ingredients. This depends on how much time you can dedicate to the game and how quickly you complete each goblin challenge. You can’t rush the process because the goblin spawns are timed, so even if you’re playing constantly, you still need to wait for each spawn to happen.