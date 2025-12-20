Fisch Boreal Pines Complete Bestiary Guide

The Boreal Pines Bestiary is a collection of 12 unique fish you can catch in the new Boreal Pines area added in Fisch. Completing 100% of this bestiary unlocks the ability to purchase the Cryolash Rod, one of the most powerful fishing rods in the game. The bestiary includes fish ranging from common to mythical rarity, with the Frostwyrm being the hardest to catch as it only appears during special hunt events. This guide covers all 12 fish in the Boreal Pines Bestiary, the best rods to use for catching them, and more.

How to Access Boreal Pines in Fisch

Before you can start catching fish for the bestiary, you need to reach Boreal Pines.

Step 1: Find the Portal: Go to the southern region of the Ocean at coordinates -1750, 130, 3750 to find the portal to Boreal Pines.

Go to the southern region of the Ocean at coordinates to find the portal to Boreal Pines. Step 2: Enter the Portal : Walk or swim into the large portal to teleport to the Northern Expedition area.

: Walk or swim into the large portal to teleport to the Northern Expedition area. Step 3: Arrive at Boreal Pines: The portal takes you to coordinates 18100, 130, 2700. From there, travel to the main Boreal Pines area at 21400, 135, 4123.

Important: The water in Boreal Pines damages players over time. Avoid staying in the water too long.

All Fish in Boreal Pines Bestiary

Here’s the complete list of all 12 fish you need to catch to complete the Boreal Pines Bestiary:

Fish Name Rarity Preferred Bait Preferred Season Preferred Time Preferred Weather Green Sea Urchin Common None None None None Fourhorn Sculpin Uncommon Shrimp Winter None None Saffron Cod Uncommon Shrimp Autumn, Winter None None Polar Cod Uncommon Insect Winter, Spring None None Snow Crab Uncommon None Winter None None Eel Pout Unusual Worm Winter Night None Lake Whitefish Unusual Insect Autumn, Winter None Foggy Antarctic Icefish Rare Bagel Winter None None Green Halibut Rare Worm Winter None None Frostwyrm Exotic Sapphire Krill, Frostnova Bait Winter (hunt event) Night Rain Glacial Squid Mythical Fish Head None Night None King Crab Mythical None None None None

Best Rods for Boreal Pines Bestiary

Using the right fishing rod makes catching Boreal Pines fish easier. Here are the best rods recommended for completing the bestiary:

For Common to Unusual Fish:

Boreal Rod (18,000 C$, available in Boreal Pines)

Arctic Rod (100% Frozen mutation chance)

For Mythical Fish:

Rod of the Depths (highest luck stats)

Trident Rod

Any rod with 100%+ luck

For Frostwyrm Hunt:

Rod of the Depths (best overall for hunt events)

Trident Rod (strong stats for hunts)

Your absolute best rod (only one player catches Frostwyrm per hunt)

That’s the complete Boreal Pines Bestiary guide in Fisch. Frostwyrm is hardest – wait for hunt event in Crystal Fissure during winter, fish in the purple pool immediately, only one player catches it per 15-minute hunt.