The Boreal Rod is a fishing rod in Fisch added during the Boreal Pines update. This rod features decent stats for mid-game players and can be purchased directly in the new Boreal Pines location. Unlike event-exclusive rods that require crafting or special quests, the Boreal Rod is simple to obtain – you just need enough in-game money and access to Boreal Pines. This guide explains how to reach Boreal Pines, where to find the Boreal Rod in Fisch, and whether the rod is worth buying.

Boreal Rod Stats in Fisch

Here are the complete stats for the Boreal Rod:

Stat Value Cost 18,000 C$ Lure Speed 60% Luck 50% Control 0.05 Resilience 25% Max Weight 14,000 kg

How to Get to Boreal Pines in Fisch

Before you can buy the Boreal Rod, you need to reach Boreal Pines. Here’s how to get there:

Step 1: Find the Portal to Boreal Pines: The portal to Boreal Pines is located in the southern region of the Ocean at coordinates: -1750, 130, 3750

Step 2: Enter the Portal: Sail to the portal location. The portal is large and easy to spot. Walk or swim into it to enter.

Step 3: Arrive in Boreal Pines: The portal teleports you to coordinates 18100, 130, 2700, which is a few kilometers from the Northern Summit. From there, travel to the main Boreal Pines area.

Step 4: Navigate to Boreal Pines: Follow the path to reach the main Boreal Pines location at coordinates 21400, 135, 4123. This is a large snowy pine forest with icicles and wooden cabins.

Important Note: The water in Boreal Pines damages players who stand in it. Avoid staying in the water for too long or you’ll take damage.

How to Get Boreal Rod in Fisch

Once you’re in Boreal Pines, you need to find the Boreal Rod location.

Boreal Rod Location: It is located at coordinates: 21586, 134, 4151 in Boreal Pines.

From the main Boreal Pines area, follow the paths through the snowy pine forest. Look for the NPC sitting next to a tree. You can see the Boreal Rod sitting next to him. Walk close to the rod and press “E” to interact with the rod and buy it. The Boreal Rod costs 18,000 C$ (in-game money). This is a moderate price that most mid-game players can afford.

Is Boreal Rod Worth Buying?

The Boreal Rod is a decent mid-tier option that works well for players upgrading from basic rods, but it’s not essential if you already have better equipment. The rod offers good resilience and a respectable 14,000 kg max weight capacity, making it useful for catching heavier fish without worrying about your line breaking. However, the 50% luck and 0.05 control are just average compared to specialized rods. If you’re a mid-game player looking for a solid all-around rod and have 18,000 C$ to spare, the Boreal Rod is worth purchasing.