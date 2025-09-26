Home » Gaming » How to Complete Crimson Cavern Bestiary in Fisch

How to Complete Crimson Cavern Bestiary in Fisch

The Crimson Cavern is a late-game location within the Luminescent Cavern that requires completing a challenging quest before access is granted. This crimson-tinted underwater cavern houses 8 fish species, including the massive Colossal Ancient Dragon. In this guide, I’ll cover everything you need to complete the Crimson Cavern bestiary in Fisch Roblox.

How to Get to Crimson Cavern in Fisch

To access the Crimson Cavern:

  • First, unlock the Luminescent Cavern by collecting 3 Keystones
  • Locate the Crimson Guard NPC inside the Luminescent Cavern
  • Complete the Crimson Guard’s quest by bringing them a Crimson Colossal Blue Dragon
    • Tip: Catch a Colossal Blue Dragon during a Hunt event, then Appraise it repeatedly until you get the Crimson mutation
  • Once the quest is complete, the red gate will open
  • Swim through the underwater tunnel (requires diving gear to avoid drowning)
  • The exact GPS coordinates are: X: -1035, Y: -360, Z: -4800

Complete Crimson Cavern Bestiary Fish List

The Crimson Cavern features 8 deep-sea fish with a crimson/red theme. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Fish NameRarityWeatherTimeSeasonBaitC$/kg

Red Spotted Blenny		CommonClearDaySpringWorm80

Sea Raven		UncommonAnyDayWinterWorm50

Red Crabsquid		UnusualClearDaySummerNone40

Red Fangtooth		RareAnyNightAutumnFlakes320

Viperfish		RareAnyNightWinterMinnow450

Vampire Squid		LegendaryFoggyNightAutumnTruffle Worm312.5

Lithodes Megacantha		MythicalFoggyNightSpringWeird Algae2,666.67

Colossal Ancient Dragon		ExoticClearAnySpring/SummerShark Head0.63

Best Baits for Crimson Cavern Bestiary

Bait selection in the Crimson Cavern varies significantly based on target species. The Common and Uncommon fish (Red Spotted Blenny and Sea Raven) both accept basic Worm bait, making them accessible starting catches. The Unusual Red Crabsquid uniquely requires no bait, accepting any option. Mid-tier fish demand more specific baits: Flakes for Red Fangtooth and Minnow for Viperfish. The high-tier catches require premium baits that can be challenging to obtain—Truffle Worm is essential for the Legendary Vampire Squid, while Weird Algae works best for the Mythical Lithodes Megacantha. For general cavern fishing when not targeting specific species, Night Shrimp provides excellent luck bonuses that improve overall rare fish encounter rates.

Best Enchants and Rods Combo

For Common to Rare Fish:

  • Scarlet Spincaster Rod + Steady enchant
  • Wicked Fang Rod + Resilient enchant
  • Cerulean Fang Rod + Quality enchant

For Legendary and Mythical Fish:

  • Duskwire + Blessed Song enchant
  • Ethereal Prism Rod + Mystical enchant
  • Wicked Fang Rod + Immortal enchant

Completing the Crimson Cavern bestiary unlocks the powerful Ruinous Oath rod (30,000,000 C$) once you achieve 100% Shiny/Sparkling completion.

