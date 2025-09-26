How to Complete Crimson Cavern Bestiary in Fisch

The Crimson Cavern is a late-game location within the Luminescent Cavern that requires completing a challenging quest before access is granted. This crimson-tinted underwater cavern houses 8 fish species, including the massive Colossal Ancient Dragon. In this guide, I’ll cover everything you need to complete the Crimson Cavern bestiary in Fisch Roblox.
How to Get to Crimson Cavern in Fisch
To access the Crimson Cavern:
- First, unlock the Luminescent Cavern by collecting 3 Keystones
- Locate the Crimson Guard NPC inside the Luminescent Cavern
- Complete the Crimson Guard’s quest by bringing them a Crimson Colossal Blue Dragon
- Tip: Catch a Colossal Blue Dragon during a Hunt event, then Appraise it repeatedly until you get the Crimson mutation
- Once the quest is complete, the red gate will open
- Swim through the underwater tunnel (requires diving gear to avoid drowning)
- The exact GPS coordinates are: X: -1035, Y: -360, Z: -4800
Complete Crimson Cavern Bestiary Fish List
The Crimson Cavern features 8 deep-sea fish with a crimson/red theme. Here’s the complete breakdown:
|Fish Name
|Rarity
|Weather
|Time
|Season
|Bait
|C$/kg
Red Spotted Blenny
|Common
|Clear
|Day
|Spring
|Worm
|80
Sea Raven
|Uncommon
|Any
|Day
|Winter
|Worm
|50
Red Crabsquid
|Unusual
|Clear
|Day
|Summer
|None
|40
Red Fangtooth
|Rare
|Any
|Night
|Autumn
|Flakes
|320
Viperfish
|Rare
|Any
|Night
|Winter
|Minnow
|450
Vampire Squid
|Legendary
|Foggy
|Night
|Autumn
|Truffle Worm
|312.5
Lithodes Megacantha
|Mythical
|Foggy
|Night
|Spring
|Weird Algae
|2,666.67
Colossal Ancient Dragon
|Exotic
|Clear
|Any
|Spring/Summer
|Shark Head
|0.63
Best Baits for Crimson Cavern Bestiary
Bait selection in the Crimson Cavern varies significantly based on target species. The Common and Uncommon fish (Red Spotted Blenny and Sea Raven) both accept basic Worm bait, making them accessible starting catches. The Unusual Red Crabsquid uniquely requires no bait, accepting any option. Mid-tier fish demand more specific baits: Flakes for Red Fangtooth and Minnow for Viperfish. The high-tier catches require premium baits that can be challenging to obtain—Truffle Worm is essential for the Legendary Vampire Squid, while Weird Algae works best for the Mythical Lithodes Megacantha. For general cavern fishing when not targeting specific species, Night Shrimp provides excellent luck bonuses that improve overall rare fish encounter rates.
Best Enchants and Rods Combo
For Common to Rare Fish:
- Scarlet Spincaster Rod + Steady enchant
- Wicked Fang Rod + Resilient enchant
- Cerulean Fang Rod + Quality enchant
For Legendary and Mythical Fish:
- Duskwire + Blessed Song enchant
- Ethereal Prism Rod + Mystical enchant
- Wicked Fang Rod + Immortal enchant
Completing the Crimson Cavern bestiary unlocks the powerful Ruinous Oath rod (30,000,000 C$) once you achieve 100% Shiny/Sparkling completion.