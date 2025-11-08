The Cultist Lair is a new hidden location in Fisch that requires completing a specific quest sequence to unlock. Unlike other islands you can simply sail to, Cultist Lair remains hidden until you complete the Sea Traveler’s quest and discover the secret entrance. This guide walks you through every step needed to access Cultist Lair, including catching the required Sea Turtle, finding the hidden coordinates, and unlocking the entrance during the right conditions.

How to Enter the Cultist Lair in Fisch?

Follow these steps carefully to unlock and enter the Cultist Lair. Missing any step will prevent you from accessing the hidden island.

Step 1: Find the New Sea Traveler NPC : The first step involves locating the Sea Traveler NPC who gives you the quest to access Cultist Lair. Navigate to Terrapin Island. You’ll find the area has been closed off with the new Sea Traveler NPC positioned nearby. The NPC is easy to identify and will be your starting point for the entire Cultist Lair questline.

: The first step involves locating the Sea Traveler NPC who gives you the quest to access Cultist Lair. You’ll find the area has been closed off with the new Sea Traveler NPC positioned nearby. The NPC is easy to identify and will be your starting point for the entire Cultist Lair questline. Step 2: Talk to Sea Traveler and Accept the Quest : Interact with the Sea Traveler NPC to begin the quest. Keep talking to him through the dialogue options until he officially gives you the quest objective. The quest is titled “ New Cult – Find the Hidden Entrance ” and requires you to obtain a Sea Turtle.

: Interact with the Sea Traveler NPC to begin the quest. Keep talking to him through the dialogue options until he officially gives you the quest objective. The quest is titled “ ” and requires you to obtain a Sea Turtle. Step 3: Catch a Sea Turtle (Mythic Fish): At Terrapin Island, you need to fish until you catch a Sea Turtle . This is a Mythic rarity fish, which means it has a low spawn rate and may take multiple attempts to catch.

At Terrapin Island, . This is a Mythic rarity fish, which means it has a low spawn rate and may take multiple attempts to catch. Step 4: Return to Sea Traveler : Once you’ve successfully caught the Sea Turtle , return to the Sea Traveler NPC at his location near where the old sea entrance used to be . Interact with him again and he’ll take the Sea Turtle from you. After taking the fish, the Sea Traveler gives you a Sea Turtle Note. This note is crucial for the next steps, as it contains coordinates you’ll need to travel to in order to find the hidden entrance to Cultist Lair.

: Once you’ve successfully caught the Sea Turtle . Interact with him again and he’ll take the Sea Turtle from you. After taking the fish, the Sea Traveler gives you a Sea Turtle Note. This note is crucial for the next steps, as it contains coordinates you’ll need to travel to in order to find the hidden entrance to Cultist Lair. Step 5: Read the Sea Turtle Note and Find Coordinates: Open your inventory and read the Sea Turtle Note given to you by the Sea Traveler. The note contains specific coordinates that point to the location of Cultist Lair’s hidden entrance.

Open your inventory and read the Sea Turtle Note given to you by the Sea Traveler. The note contains specific coordinates that point to the location of Cultist Lair’s hidden entrance. Step 6: Navigate to the Coordinates: Get in your boat and navigate to the coordinates provided in the Sea Turtle Note.

Get in your boat and navigate to the coordinates provided in the Sea Turtle Note. Cultist Lair only becomes visible and accessible under specific conditions – it must be both foggy weather AND nighttime in the game . Once you’ve reached the correct coordinates, check the current weather and time. Use a sundial and totem to change the weather and time.

. Once you’ve reached the correct coordinates, check the current weather and time. Use a sundial and totem to change the weather and time. Step 8: Look for the entrance at the coordinates, once you are in, use the lever to enter the Cultist Lair.

Entering Cultist Lair in Fisch requires completing a multi-step quest: talk to the new Sea Traveler NPC near the old sea entrance to accept the quest!