Fisch Cultist Lair Update Countdown & Release Date

A dark secret waits beneath the waves in Fisch with the Cultist Lair Update. This mysterious event invites players to explore the depths below Terrapin Island and uncover what’s been hiding in the shadows. Check out our Fisch Cultist Lair Update countdown timer below to see when this ominous update launches.

Roblox Fisch Cultist Lair Update Release Date and Time

The Roblox Fisch Cultist Lair Update will officially launch on Saturday, November 8th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Monday, November 10th at 10:30 PM. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 8 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 8 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 8 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 8 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 9 at 4:00 AM

Countdown to the Roblox Fisch Cultist Lair Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can explore the depths beneath Terrapin Island in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect in the Cultist Lair Update

The Cultist Lair Update introduces an underground location hidden beneath Terrapin Island. This mysterious lair suggests the presence of a cult operating in secret below the fishing paradise, adding darker narrative elements to Fisch. This update will include exploration as players search for the entrance. The cultist theme implies potential encounters with NPCs, puzzle elements, and fishes that match the overall theme of this event. You need to make sure you don’t skip playing for the next two days, as this event has an extremely short duration.

That’s all you need to know about the Cultist Lair Update coming to Roblox Fisch. Mark your calendar for November 8th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and get ready to explore the mysterious depths beneath Terrapin Island. Don’t miss out on this short event!