How to Get Divine Secret Rarity in Fisch Roblox?

Fisch introduced a brand new rarity tier in the version 1.66 update—Divine Secret rarity fish. This ultra-rare tier is one of the most challenging catches available. Unlike regular bestiary fish, Divine Secret rarity fish do not count towards your bestiary progression or completion percentage, making them completely optional collectibles for dedicated anglers. Let us take a look at how to get Divine Secret Rarity in Fisch, along with all the locations!

How to Get Divine Secret Rarity in Fisch

Divine Secret rarity fish are entirely based on luck mechanics, so boosting your luck stats through different means is essential for increasing your chances of encountering these ultra-rare catches. The higher your luck stat, the better your chances of catching higher rarity fish, making luck the most important factor when hunting for Divine Secret species.

Boost Your Luck Stats: Use fishing rods with high luck stats like the Cinder Block Rod (1,000% luck) or other late-game rods with high luck stats. Visit Merlin to purchase +25% luck boosts for 10 minutes at 5,000C$ each , and these boosts can be stacked by continuously buying them for maximum luck during fishing sessions. Apply enchantments that increase luck using Enchant Relics or Exalted Relics . The best enchantments for luck are I mmortal (+75% luck), Storming (+100% luck when raining), Breezed (+100% luck when windy), Divine (+50% luck), Lucky (+25% luck), and Quality (+20% luck).

like the or other late-game rods with high luck stats. Visit Merlin to purchase , and these boosts can be stacked by continuously buying them for maximum luck during fishing sessions. Apply enchantments that increase luck using . The best enchantments for luck are I Fish During Events: Take advantage of special weather events and conditions like Aurora events where you receive natural luck boosts. Weather-dependent enchantments like Storming and Breezed provide massive luck increases during specific conditions, so plan your fishing sessions around favorable weather.

All Divine Secret Rarity Fish in Fisch

There are 8 Divine Secret rarity fish currently available in Fisch spread across different locations. The community is still discovering specific details about each fish.

Name Image Location Divine Secret Fish #1 TBD Roslit Volcano Divine Secret Fish #2 TBD Moosewood Divine Secret Fish #3 TBD Sunstone Island Divine Secret Fish #4 TBD Desolate Deep Divine Secret Fish #5 TBD Lost Jungle Divine Secret Fish #6 TBD Castaway Cliffs Divine Secret Fish #7 TBD Ocean Divine Secret Fish #8 TBD ? All Divine Secret Rarity Fish Location in Fisch

Note: Specific fish names and images are still being discovered by the community. This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

That’s all you need to know about Divine Secret rarity fish in Fisch for now. Make sure to bookmark this page as we will update this article soon with the fish names and images along with more tips as we hunt for these Divine Secret rarity fish ourselves.