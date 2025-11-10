The Dreamers’ Amulet is one of the items added in Fisch’s Cultist Lair update. You need this amulet to progress through the final areas and complete the Restless One quest. Getting the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch requires collecting five separate fragments scattered throughout the Cultist Lair by completing different quests. This guide walks you through finding all five fragments and crafting the final amulet.

How to Get Dreamers Amulet in Fisch?

Step 1: Collect All Five Amulet Fragments

You need to gather five fragments from different NPCs located throughout the Cultist Lair. Each NPC has their own quest that rewards one fragment when completed.

Eldran’s Amulet Fragment – Eldran’s fragment comes from finding three blue markings on Terrapin Island.

Maelira’s Amulet Fragment : Maelira wants you to catch five specific fish types: Tetra, Slickhead, Loach, Dragonfish, and Sinocyclocheilus. This is one of the more time-consuming fragments.

: Maelira wants you to catch five specific fish types: Tetra, Slickhead, Loach, Dragonfish, and Sinocyclocheilus. This is one of the more time-consuming fragments. Kareth’s Amulet Fragment : Kareth’s fragment comes from cleansing corrupted books found in the Cultist Lair.

: Kareth’s fragment comes from cleansing corrupted books found in the Cultist Lair. Sythra’s Amulet Fragment: Sythra wants you to light up all lanterns in the Cultist Lair.

Sythra wants you to light up all lanterns in the Cultist Lair. Varn’s Amulet Fragment: Varn’s quest requires finding all letters that spell “LEVIATHAN” hidden throughout the Cultist Lair.

Step 2: Unlock Door 2 in Cultist Lair

Before you can craft the Dreamers Amulet, you need to unlock Door 2 in the Cultist Lair. This door blocks access to the deeper areas where the Amulet NPC is located.

Step 3: Find the Amulet NPC

The Amulet NPC is located in the third room after Door 2 in the Cultist Lair. Navigate through the tunnels after Door 2 and head to the third room. The Amulet NPC stands in a specific spot waiting for players who have collected all five fragments. You can’t miss them – they’re the only NPC in that room with the red horn design.

Step 4: Craft the Dreamers Amulet

Once you have all five fragments and you’re standing near the Amulet NPC, hold the E key to craft the Dreamers Amulet. The crafting happens instantly once you interact with the NPC.

Getting the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch requires completing five NPC quests throughout the Cultist Lair: finding blue markings for Eldran, catching five fish types for Maelira, locating LEVIATHAN letters for Varn, cleansing corrupted books for Kareth, and lighting all lanterns for Sythra.