The Eidolon Rod is one of the Stage 9 fishing rods in Fisch, known for its massive progress speed boost that makes fishing significantly easier. Located in The Sanctum within the Cultist Isle, this rod costs 5,000,000C$ and requires solving a puzzle involving 15 hidden Obelisks scattered throughout the Cultist Lair. This guide explains what the Eidolon Rod in Fisch does, where to find all 15 Obelisks needed to unlock it, and how to use this powerful fishing rod.

What is the Eidolon Rod?

The Eidolon Rod is a Stage 9 fishing rod described as “a spectral rod infused with phantom energy, hastening progress and drawing forth the Phantom mutation.”

Stat Value Location The Sanctum Price 5,000,000C$ Sea First Sea Stage Stage 9 Lure Speed 100% Luck 50% Control 0.25 (55% bar width) Resilience 0% Max Weight Infinite kg

Passive Abilities:

35% chance to catch fish with Phantom mutation (11× value multiplier)

+40% progress speed during fishing minigame

After reaching 70% progress: boosts progress speed to +566% and sets control to 0.7

The rod provides a default progress speed increase of +40%. After the progress bar reaches 70% before completing the minigame, it boosts progress speed to +566% and sets the control bar to 0.7. The rod also offers a 35% chance for Phantom mutation with an 11× value multiplier.

Requirements to Get Eidolon Rod

Before you can purchase the Eidolon Rod, you must meet several prerequisites.

Required:

Access to Cultist Isle (complete the Sea Traveler quest)

5,000,000C$ (5 million coins)

All 15 Obelisks activated throughout the Cultist Lair

Access to The Sanctum

The Eidolon Rod can be purchased from beneath the trapdoor in The Sanctum for 5,000,000C$. In order to open the trapdoor, there are 15 Obelisks all throughout the Cultist Lair that need to be turned.

How to Get Eidolon Rod in Fisch

The Eidolon Rod is locked behind a trapdoor in The Sanctum that only opens after activating all 15 Obelisks scattered throughout the Cultist Lair. Here’s the breakdown of Obelisk locations by area:

2 Obelisks located in the Cultist Lair area

located in the Cultist Lair area 5 Obelisks located in the Hall of Whispers

located in the Hall of Whispers 2 Obelisks located in the Passage of Oaths

located in the Passage of Oaths 1 Obelisk located behind the elevator leading to The Sanctum

located behind the elevator leading to The Sanctum 5 Obelisks located in The Sanctum

You must explore each of these areas thoroughly to find and activate all Obelisks. The Obelisks need to be turned (activated) by interacting with them. After activating all 15 Obelisks, the trapdoor in The Sanctum will unlock. You’ll find the Eidolon Rod available for purchase at 5,000,000C$. Make sure you have enough coins, then purchase the rod.

Best Enchantments for Eidolon Rod

Enchanting the Eidolon Rod can improve its performance.

Mystical Enchantment: Mystical enchantment is recommended to improve control due to the rod’s low resilience stats. If you don’t have access to Mystical, use Divine enchantment as an alternative.

Mystical enchantment is recommended to improve control due to the rod’s low resilience stats. If you don’t have access to Mystical, use Divine enchantment as an alternative. Invincible Enchantment: Invincible enchantment allows fishing in dangerous areas like Roslit Volcano and Brine Pool without taking environmental damage.

That’s all you need to know about the Eidolon Rod in Fisch. To get this powerful Stage 9 fishing rod, explore the Cultist Lair and activate all 15 Obelisks.