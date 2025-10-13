How to Get Electric Guitar Rod in Fisch

The Electric Guitar is a fishing rod added in Version 1.53 that can only be obtained during the Black Market admin event. It has high luck and lure speed stats with a unique passive ability that rapidly fills the progress bar. Here’s how to get it and what you need to know.

Electric Guitar Rod Stats

Stat Value Lure Speed 444% Luck 444% Control 0.14 (44% bar width) Resilience 44% Max Kg 444,444,444 kg Line Distance 444m Price 1,444,444,444 C$ (1.4 billion) How to Get Black Market (Admin Event) Passive 16% chance to fill the progress bar rapidly

The Electric Guitar has 444% lure speed and 444% luck, which are high stats for catching rare fish quickly. The control is 0.14, giving you a 44% bar width in the fishing minigame, which is decent. The resilience is 44%, which is acceptable for most catches.

How to Get Electric Guitar Rod

The Electric Guitar can only be purchased during the Black Market admin event. Here’s how to get it:

Step 1: Wait for Black Market Event : The Black Market is an admin-exclusive event that only happens when the game developers decide to activate it. You can’t trigger it yourself – you need to be online when admins run the event. These events typically happen during major updates or special occasions, but there’s no set schedule.

: The Black Market is an admin-exclusive event that only happens when the game developers decide to activate it. You can’t trigger it yourself – you need to be online when admins run the event. These events typically happen during major updates or special occasions, but there’s no set schedule. Step 2: Go to Moosewood : When the Black Market event is active, it spawns at Moosewood. Head there as soon as you see the event announcement. The Black Market only lasts for 10 minutes, so you need to move quickly.

: When the Black Market event is active, it spawns at Moosewood. Head there as soon as you see the event announcement. The Black Market only lasts for 10 minutes, so you need to move quickly. Step 3: Find the Black Market NPC : Once you’re at Moosewood, look for the Black Market NPC. Interact with them to open the Black Market shop and browse available items.

: Once you’re at Moosewood, look for the Black Market NPC. Interact with them to open the Black Market shop and browse available items. Step 4: Purchase Electric Guitar: The Electric Guitar costs 1,444,444,444 C$ (1.4 billion coins). Make sure you have enough money saved up before the event starts, since you only have 10 minutes to make your purchase once the Black Market opens.

Electric Guitar Passive Ability

The Electric Guitar has a unique passive ability: 16% chance to fill the progress bar rapidly. This makes catching fish much easier since a significant portion of the bar fills automatically. With a 16% chance, it activates fairly often – roughly 1 out of every 6 catches.

Best Enchants for Electric Guitar Rod

The Electric Guitar has decent stats overall, so enchants should focus on improving its weaknesses or maximizing its strengths.

Resilient (+35% Resilience) – Brings resilience from 44% to 79%, making the rod more forgiving during the fishing minigame.

– Brings resilience from 44% to 79%, making the rod more forgiving during the fishing minigame. Controlled (+0.15 Control) – Increases control from 0.14 to 0.29, giving you a larger bar (59% width instead of 44%).

Is the Electric Guitar Rod Worth It?

The Electric Guitar costs 1.4 billion coins, which is expensive but not as brutal as the Sword of Darkness (3 billion) or Great Pumpkin (15 billion). The 444% lure speed and 444% luck are solid stats that make it good for catching rare fish and making money. The 16% chance to rapidly fill the progress bar is a useful passive that makes fishing easier and faster, especially compared to rods without any passive abilities.

However, the Electric Guitar doesn’t stand out dramatically compared to other high-end rods. The stats are good but not exceptional – there are other rods with similar or better luck and lure speed. The passive ability is nice but not game-changing like some other rod abilities.

If you already have other high-end rods like the Seraphic Rod, Rod of the Forgotten Fang, or Wind Elemental, the Electric Guitar won’t be a huge upgrade.