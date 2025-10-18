Fisch FischFright Update Countdown & Release Time

Fisch is bringing back one of its most loved events for the spooky season. If you played last year, you know how awesome the FischFright Halloween update was. It had cool rewards, fun quests, and made everyone super excited to play. Well, guess what? The event is coming back this year, and it’s going to be just as good, if not better. Let’s break down everything you need to know about the Fisch FischFright update, including when it goes live in your time zone and what new content you can expect.

Fisch FischFright Update Release Date and Time

The Fisch FischFright update launches on Saturday, October 18th, at 9:00 AM PT. This is when the first Halloween event officially kicks off in the game. The update will run for two full weeks. With many games updating simultaneously, Roblox servers might get a little slow or laggy when the update drops. So, try to join early to avoid any connection issues.

Here is the launch schedule for your local time zones:

Region Start Time United States (PT) October 18 at 9:00 AM United States (ET) October 18 at 12:00 PM India (IST) October 18 at 9:30 PM Japan (JST) October 19 at 1:00 AM Australia (AEST) October 19 at 2:00 AM

Find your area in the chart and set yourself a notification. Being online right at launch means you’re first in line for the best seasonal rewards and items that might be available in limited quantities.

Countdown to Fisch FischFright Update

Want an exact measure of how much waiting time remains? Keep this page bookmarked and watch the countdown clock. Our timer tracks down to the precise second when FischFright becomes playable. Check it out:

What to Expect

Here’s your breakdown of the Halloween event’s major additions:

New FischFright Halloween Island

FischFright Quests

New Fishing Rods and Bestiary Updates

More Black Market Items

Admin Abuse Events Before the Update

Set your reminders, check the countdown clock, and prepare yourself for the year’s spookiest fishing adventure. Remember to secure those time-limited rewards before the two-week event window closes!