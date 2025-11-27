Complete Fisch Fischgiving 2025 Event Guide – All Quests and Rewards

The Fischgiving 2025 event has arrived in Fisch, bringing seasonal questlines, exclusive Turkey fish, and limited-time rewards. This event takes place at Maple Meadow Island during the Autumn season, where different NPCs offer quests requiring specific fish and Turkey variants. Completing these quests unlocks Tasty Turkey Legs, Bountiful Bait Crates, exclusive titles, and access to the Cornucopia Rod questline. This guide covers all Fischgiving quests, required fish locations, Turkey spawn points, and event rewards.
All Fischgiving Quests and Rewards
The Fischgiving event features 12 main quests from NPCs at Maple Meadow Island. Each quest requires one specific fish and one themed Turkey variant. Here’s the complete quest list with rewards:
|Quest NPC
|Fish Required
|Turkey Required
|Rewards
|Forager Frank
|Mossjaw
|Lost Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Autumn Leaves Title
Harvestman Hank
|Treble Bass
|Pioneer Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Turkey Title
Reef Scout Ryan
|Manta Ray
|Coral Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate
|Spirit Gatherer Sam
|Scalloped Hammerhead
|Ghost Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate
Captain Harvestbeard
|Captain’s Goldfish
|Pirate Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate, Maple Leaf Title
Mariner Mike
|Grand Reef Guardian
|Poseidon Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate
Sunberry May
|Tartaruga
|Sunny Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Cake Title
Cinderfeast Cooper
|Molten Banshee
|Magma Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate
|Chilly Heart Hailey
|Baby Pond Emperor
|Frosty Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate
|Marsh Feast Mason
|Sea Turtle
|Mossy Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate
|Reed Roast Rachel
|Handfish
|Murky Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate
|Carver Caleb
|Umbral Shark
|Slate Turkey
|Tasty Turkey Leg, 20x Bountiful Bait Crate
Key Rewards:
- Tasty Turkey Leg: Exclusive event item given for each completed quest
- Bountiful Bait Crate: Contains special Fischgiving baits (Pumpkin Pieces, Gourd Bites, Cranberry Cluster) that help apply Gravy mutation
- Titles: Four exclusive titles (🍂 Autumn Leaves, 🦃 Turkey, 🍁 Maple Leaf, 🍰 Cake) awarded for specific quests
Where to Find All Fischgiving Quest Fish
Each quest requires a specific fish from different locations. All Fischgiving fish have increased spawn rates during the event. Here’s where to find them:
|Fish
|Location
|Mossjaw
|Lost Jungle (Mossjaw Hunt event)
|Treble Bass
|Moosewood (Seaweed Area / Mini-Islands)
|Manta Ray
|Roslit Bay (Coral Reef / Open Ocean)
|Scalloped Hammerhead
|Castaway Cliffs (SHARKKSSSSS admin event)
|Captain’s Goldfish
|Forsaken Shores (Freshwater Pond)
|Grand Reef Guardian
|Grand Reef
|Tartaruga
|Sunstone Island
|Molten Banshee
|Roslit Bay (Roslit Volcano during Eruption)
|Baby Pond Emperor
|Snowcap Island (Freshwater Pond / Uprising Event)
|Sea Turtle
|Terrapin Island (Surrounding Ocean)
|Handfish
|Mushgrove Swamp
|Umbral Shark
|Keeper’s Altar (SHARKKSSSSS admin event)
All Turkey Locations in Fischgiving 2025
There are 12 Turkey variants in the Fischgiving 2025 event. All Turkeys are Limited-rarity fish that spawn only during the Autumn season and always require Insect Bait. Here’s the complete Turkey bestiary with spawn details:
|Turkey
|Spawn Location
|Bait
|Time
|Weather
|Season
|Pioneer Turkey
|Moosewood
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Magma Turkey
|Roslit Volcano
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Sunny Turkey
|Sunstone Island
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Frosty Turkey
|Snowcap Island
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Lost Turkey
|Lost Jungle
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Ghost Turkey
|Castaway Cliffs
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Poseidon Turkey
|Open Ocean / Grand Reef
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Pirate Turkey
|Forsaken Shores
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Murky Turkey
|Mushgrove Swamp
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Mossy Turkey
|Terrapin Island
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Coral Turkey
|Roslit Bay (Coral Areas)
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
|Slate Turkey
|Deep Ocean / Keeper’s Altar
|Insect
|Any
|None
|Autumn
That’s everything you need to know about the Fischgiving 2025 event in Fisch. Complete 12 quests at Maple Meadow Island by bringing specific fish and Turkey variants to NPCs. Fish spawn at various locations (Lost Jungle, Moosewood, Roslit Bay, etc.) while all 12 Turkey types require Insect Bait during the Autumn season at their specific spawn points – they can be caught at any time and any weather