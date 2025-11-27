Home » Gaming » Complete Fisch Fischgiving 2025 Event Guide – All Quests and Rewards

Complete Fisch Fischgiving 2025 Event Guide – All Quests and Rewards

The Fischgiving 2025 event has arrived in Fisch, bringing seasonal questlines, exclusive Turkey fish, and limited-time rewards. This event takes place at Maple Meadow Island during the Autumn season, where different NPCs offer quests requiring specific fish and Turkey variants. Completing these quests unlocks Tasty Turkey Legs, Bountiful Bait Crates, exclusive titles, and access to the Cornucopia Rod questline. This guide covers all Fischgiving quests, required fish locations, Turkey spawn points, and event rewards.

All Fischgiving Quests and Rewards

The Fischgiving event features 12 main quests from NPCs at Maple Meadow Island. Each quest requires one specific fish and one themed Turkey variant. Here’s the complete quest list with rewards:

Quest NPCFish RequiredTurkey RequiredRewards
Forager FrankMossjawLost TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Autumn Leaves Title

Harvestman Hank		Treble BassPioneer TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Turkey Title

Reef Scout Ryan		Manta RayCoral TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate
Spirit Gatherer SamScalloped HammerheadGhost TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate

Captain Harvestbeard		Captain’s GoldfishPirate TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate, Maple Leaf Title

Mariner Mike		Grand Reef GuardianPoseidon TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate

Sunberry May		TartarugaSunny TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Cake Title

Cinderfeast Cooper		Molten BansheeMagma TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate
Chilly Heart HaileyBaby Pond EmperorFrosty TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate
Marsh Feast MasonSea TurtleMossy TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate
Reed Roast RachelHandfishMurky TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate
Carver CalebUmbral SharkSlate TurkeyTasty Turkey Leg, 20x Bountiful Bait Crate

Key Rewards:

  • Tasty Turkey Leg: Exclusive event item given for each completed quest
  • Bountiful Bait Crate: Contains special Fischgiving baits (Pumpkin Pieces, Gourd Bites, Cranberry Cluster) that help apply Gravy mutation
  • Titles: Four exclusive titles (🍂 Autumn Leaves, 🦃 Turkey, 🍁 Maple Leaf, 🍰 Cake) awarded for specific quests

Where to Find All Fischgiving Quest Fish

Each quest requires a specific fish from different locations. All Fischgiving fish have increased spawn rates during the event. Here’s where to find them:

FishLocation
MossjawLost Jungle (Mossjaw Hunt event)
Treble BassMoosewood (Seaweed Area / Mini-Islands)
Manta RayRoslit Bay (Coral Reef / Open Ocean)
Scalloped HammerheadCastaway Cliffs (SHARKKSSSSS admin event)
Captain’s GoldfishForsaken Shores (Freshwater Pond)
Grand Reef GuardianGrand Reef
TartarugaSunstone Island
Molten BansheeRoslit Bay (Roslit Volcano during Eruption)
Baby Pond EmperorSnowcap Island (Freshwater Pond / Uprising Event)
Sea TurtleTerrapin Island (Surrounding Ocean)
HandfishMushgrove Swamp
Umbral SharkKeeper’s Altar (SHARKKSSSSS admin event)

All Turkey Locations in Fischgiving 2025

There are 12 Turkey variants in the Fischgiving 2025 event. All Turkeys are Limited-rarity fish that spawn only during the Autumn season and always require Insect Bait. Here’s the complete Turkey bestiary with spawn details:

TurkeySpawn LocationBaitTimeWeatherSeason
Pioneer TurkeyMoosewoodInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Magma TurkeyRoslit VolcanoInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Sunny TurkeySunstone IslandInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Frosty TurkeySnowcap IslandInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Lost TurkeyLost JungleInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Ghost TurkeyCastaway CliffsInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Poseidon TurkeyOpen Ocean / Grand ReefInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Pirate TurkeyForsaken ShoresInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Murky TurkeyMushgrove SwampInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Mossy TurkeyTerrapin IslandInsectAnyNoneAutumn
Coral TurkeyRoslit Bay (Coral Areas)InsectAnyNoneAutumn
Slate TurkeyDeep Ocean / Keeper’s AltarInsectAnyNoneAutumn

That’s everything you need to know about the Fischgiving 2025 event in Fisch. Complete 12 quests at Maple Meadow Island by bringing specific fish and Turkey variants to NPCs. Fish spawn at various locations (Lost Jungle, Moosewood, Roslit Bay, etc.) while all 12 Turkey types require Insect Bait during the Autumn season at their specific spawn points – they can be caught at any time and any weather

