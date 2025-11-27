Complete Fisch Fischgiving 2025 Event Guide – All Quests and Rewards

The Fischgiving 2025 event has arrived in Fisch, bringing seasonal questlines, exclusive Turkey fish, and limited-time rewards. This event takes place at Maple Meadow Island during the Autumn season, where different NPCs offer quests requiring specific fish and Turkey variants. Completing these quests unlocks Tasty Turkey Legs, Bountiful Bait Crates, exclusive titles, and access to the Cornucopia Rod questline. This guide covers all Fischgiving quests, required fish locations, Turkey spawn points, and event rewards.

All Fischgiving Quests and Rewards

The Fischgiving event features 12 main quests from NPCs at Maple Meadow Island. Each quest requires one specific fish and one themed Turkey variant. Here’s the complete quest list with rewards:

Quest NPC Fish Required Turkey Required Rewards Forager Frank Mossjaw Lost Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Autumn Leaves Title

Harvestman Hank Treble Bass Pioneer Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Turkey Title

Reef Scout Ryan Manta Ray Coral Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate Spirit Gatherer Sam Scalloped Hammerhead Ghost Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate

Captain Harvestbeard Captain’s Goldfish Pirate Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate, Maple Leaf Title

Mariner Mike Grand Reef Guardian Poseidon Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate

Sunberry May Tartaruga Sunny Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate, Cake Title

Cinderfeast Cooper Molten Banshee Magma Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate Chilly Heart Hailey Baby Pond Emperor Frosty Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 30x Bountiful Bait Crate Marsh Feast Mason Sea Turtle Mossy Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate Reed Roast Rachel Handfish Murky Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 25x Bountiful Bait Crate Carver Caleb Umbral Shark Slate Turkey Tasty Turkey Leg, 20x Bountiful Bait Crate

Key Rewards:

Tasty Turkey Leg: Exclusive event item given for each completed quest

Exclusive event item given for each completed quest Bountiful Bait Crate: Contains special Fischgiving baits (Pumpkin Pieces, Gourd Bites, Cranberry Cluster) that help apply Gravy mutation

Contains special Fischgiving baits (Pumpkin Pieces, Gourd Bites, Cranberry Cluster) that help apply Gravy mutation Titles: Four exclusive titles (🍂 Autumn Leaves, 🦃 Turkey, 🍁 Maple Leaf, 🍰 Cake) awarded for specific quests

Where to Find All Fischgiving Quest Fish

Each quest requires a specific fish from different locations. All Fischgiving fish have increased spawn rates during the event. Here’s where to find them:

Fish Location Mossjaw Lost Jungle (Mossjaw Hunt event) Treble Bass Moosewood (Seaweed Area / Mini-Islands) Manta Ray Roslit Bay (Coral Reef / Open Ocean) Scalloped Hammerhead Castaway Cliffs (SHARKKSSSSS admin event) Captain’s Goldfish Forsaken Shores (Freshwater Pond) Grand Reef Guardian Grand Reef Tartaruga Sunstone Island Molten Banshee Roslit Bay (Roslit Volcano during Eruption) Baby Pond Emperor Snowcap Island (Freshwater Pond / Uprising Event) Sea Turtle Terrapin Island (Surrounding Ocean) Handfish Mushgrove Swamp Umbral Shark Keeper’s Altar (SHARKKSSSSS admin event)

All Turkey Locations in Fischgiving 2025

There are 12 Turkey variants in the Fischgiving 2025 event. All Turkeys are Limited-rarity fish that spawn only during the Autumn season and always require Insect Bait. Here’s the complete Turkey bestiary with spawn details:

Turkey Spawn Location Bait Time Weather Season Pioneer Turkey Moosewood Insect Any None Autumn Magma Turkey Roslit Volcano Insect Any None Autumn Sunny Turkey Sunstone Island Insect Any None Autumn Frosty Turkey Snowcap Island Insect Any None Autumn Lost Turkey Lost Jungle Insect Any None Autumn Ghost Turkey Castaway Cliffs Insect Any None Autumn Poseidon Turkey Open Ocean / Grand Reef Insect Any None Autumn Pirate Turkey Forsaken Shores Insect Any None Autumn Murky Turkey Mushgrove Swamp Insect Any None Autumn Mossy Turkey Terrapin Island Insect Any None Autumn Coral Turkey Roslit Bay (Coral Areas) Insect Any None Autumn Slate Turkey Deep Ocean / Keeper’s Altar Insect Any None Autumn

That’s everything you need to know about the Fischgiving 2025 event in Fisch. Complete 12 quests at Maple Meadow Island by bringing specific fish and Turkey variants to NPCs. Fish spawn at various locations (Lost Jungle, Moosewood, Roslit Bay, etc.) while all 12 Turkey types require Insect Bait during the Autumn season at their specific spawn points – they can be caught at any time and any weather