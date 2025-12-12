Roblox Fisch Fischmas Event Countdown & Release Date

Christmas arrives in Fisch with the returning Fischmas event. This holiday celebration brings back the Winter Village realm with a complete refresh featuring brand new content and puzzles. The festive fishing experience spans over three weeks, giving players plenty of time to catch limited Christmas fish and collect seasonal items. Check out our Fisch Fischmas countdown timer below to see when this winter fishing celebration begins.

Roblox Fisch Fischmas Event Release Date and Time

The Roblox Fisch Fischmas event will officially launch on Saturday, December 13th at 12:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 3rd at 12:00 PM EST. This gives players three full weeks to experience all the Fischmas content before it disappears. Here’s when the event will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 13 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 13 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 13 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 13 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 14 at 3:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this festive fishing event. With three weeks available, you’ll have plenty of time to catch all the limited Fischmas fish and complete the Winter Village puzzles.

Countdown to the Roblox Fisch Fischmas Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before Fischmas begins in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect in the Fischmas Event

The Fischmas event returns with a completely refreshed Winter Village realm accessed through the Magical Snow Globe item. This special realm transports players to a festive village where winter fishing takes center stage. A huge variety of limited Fischmas fish populate the winter waters during the event period. These seasonal catches include Christmas-themed fish that only appear during the holiday celebration.

Limited-time rods become available through purchase during Fischmas. New limited boats expand the current boats roster in Fisch. Apart from all these rods, fish and cosmetics, you can also expect a lot of Christmas-themed quests and puzzles!

That’s all you need to know about the Fischmas event coming to Roblox Fisch. Mark your calendar for December 13th at 12:00 PM EST (9:00 AM PST) and get ready to fish in the festive Winter Village. Don’t miss out on this extended holiday fishing celebration!