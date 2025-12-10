The Jinglestar Rod is an extremely powerful Stage 1 fishing rod exclusive to the Fischmas 2025 event in Fisch. This rod features decent stats. Understanding how to obtain this limited-time rod is important for players wanting a massive early-game advantage. This guide explains how to claim the Jinglestar Rod in Fisch from the Advent Calendar during Fischmas.

Jinglestar Rod Stats and Performance

The Jinglestar Rod is a seasonal fishing rod described as “a legendary rod of starlight and bells” that can only be obtained during the Fischmas 2025 event.

Stat Value Lure Speed 85% Luck 122.5% Control 0.4 Resilience 5% Max Weight Infinite Line Distance 100m Passive Ability +25% Progress Speed Stage Stage 1

The 122.5% Luck stat increases your chances of catching rare and valuable fish. The 0.4 Control stat is particularly valuable because it creates a 70% width reeling minigame bar, meaning the safe zone where you need to keep the fish is significantly larger than standard rods. This makes successfully catching fish much easier, especially for beginners who struggle with timing.

The infinite weight capacity is game-changing because it removes weight restrictions entirely – you can catch massive legendary fish or event-exclusive catches without worrying about the weight limits.

How to Get Jinglestar Rod in Fisch

The Jinglestar Rod is obtained exclusively through the Fischmas 2025 Advent Calendar on Day 25. Follow these steps to claim it:

Step 1: Wait for Day 25 of the Advent Calendar : The Jinglestar Rod becomes available on Day 25 of the Fischmas 2025 Advent Calendar.

: The Jinglestar Rod becomes available on Day 25 of the Fischmas 2025 Advent Calendar. Step 2: Find Tom Elf NPC : Locate the Tom Elf NPC during the Fischmas event .

: Locate the . Step 3: Talk to Tom Elf : Interact with Tom Elf by approaching him and initiating dialogue. Select the “Can I see the calendar?” dialogue option when talking to Tom Elf.

: Interact with Tom Elf by approaching him and initiating dialogue. Select the “Can I see the calendar?” dialogue option when talking to Tom Elf. Step 5: Claim Your Reward: On Day 25, click the claim button for that day’s reward to acquire the Jinglestar Rod. The rod will be added directly to your inventory and will become available for immediate use.

Best Enchantments for Jinglestar Rod

While the Jinglestar Rod already has excellent base stats, enchanting it further maximizes its potential. Use Quantum enchantment to increase Resilience and maximize C$ (cash) income from catches. The improved Resilience helps prevent line breaks during difficult catches, while the cash bonus accelerates your progression toward purchasing better equipment. If you don’t have access to Exalted Relic, use Abyssal enchantment as an alternative.

How Long is Jinglestar Rod Available?

The Jinglestar Rod is only obtainable during the Fischmas 2025 event and specifically on Day 25 of the Advent Calendar. Once the Fischmas event ends, this rod becomes unobtainable until the event potentially returns in future years.