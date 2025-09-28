Home » Gaming » Fisch Jungle’s Echo Quest: All Bone Locations and Rewards

Fisch Jungle’s Echo Quest: All Bone Locations and Rewards

by Karan
The Jungle’s Echo quest in Fisch is here, and it’s packed with some decent rewards to collect! This limited-time event runs from September 27 to October 4, 2025, giving you just a week to grab all the exclusive rewards. If you’re looking to get your hands on the new Vinefang Rod, you will want to participate in this quest and complete it!

How to Start the Jungle’s Echo Quest

When you arrive at Jungle’s Echo island, head straight to the center of the island. You’ll meet an NPC called the Jungle Adventurer who’s got a quest for you. He needs your help finding five different Mossjaw bones that are scattered across the game world.

The quest is pretty straightforward – you just need to fish up these bones from specific spots. Each bone is a different part of the Mossjaw creature, and you’ll need all five pieces to complete the quest. The easy part about this quest is that you don’t need any special bait or have to wait for certain weather conditions for these catches, which is quite different from a lot of other events.

All Bone Locations in Fisch Jungle’s Echo Quest

Here’s where you’ll find each Mossjaw bone. Make sure to fish in these exact spots, or you won’t catch them:

Bone NameLocationSpecific Spot

Mossjaw Tail		MoosewoodIn the pond area

Mossjaw Skull		Roslit BayUnder the bridge

Mossjaw Jaw		Forsaken ShoresIn the pond

Mossjaw Scapula		Mushgrove SwampNear where alligators spawn a lot

Mossjaw Spine		Sunstone IslandSmall rock island behind the Merchant

Each location has its own fishing spot where the bone will spawn. You might need to cast your line a few times before you hook one, so be patient. The bones work like regular fish – just cast your line and wait for a bite.

All Rewards Fisch Jungle’s Echo Quest

Once you’ve collected all five Mossjaw bones and shown them to the Jungle Adventurer, you’ll get some rewards for it. Here is a list of all of them:

RewardAmountType
Vinefang Rod1Fishing Rod
Stag Beetle Bait20Bait
Jungle Explorer Boat1Boat Skin
Bone Prospector Title1Title

The Jungle’s Echo event is a fun little adventure that doesn’t take too long to complete. Since the event only lasts a week, make sure you grab these rewards while you can. The Vinefang Rod alone makes it worth doing, and the other rewards are nice bonuses. Just remember where each bone is located, and you’ll have everything done in no time.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

