How to Get Katana Rod in Fisch Roblox?

The Katana Rod is a fishing rod added in Version 1.52 during the Lost Jungle update. Like the Sword of Darkness, it can only be obtained during the Black Market admin event. The Katana Rod has decent stats with high luck and lure speed, making it easier to use than the Sword of Darkness while still being a solid fishing rod.

How to Get Katana Rod in Fisch?

The Katana Rod can only be purchased from the Black Market, which is an admin-exclusive event in Fisch. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Wait for Black Market Event : The Black Market is an admin event that only happens when the game developers activate it. You can’t trigger it yourself – you need to be online when admins decide to run it. These events typically happen during major updates or special occasions.

: The Black Market is an admin event that only happens when the game developers activate it. You can’t trigger it yourself – you need to be online when admins decide to run it. These events typically happen during major updates or special occasions. Step 2: Go to Moosewood : When the Black Market event is active, it spawns at Moosewood. Head there as soon as you see the event announcement.

: When the Black Market event is active, it spawns at Moosewood. Head there as soon as you see the event announcement. Step 3: Find the Black Market NPC : Once you’re at Moosewood, look for the Black Market NPC. Interact with them to open the Black Market shop.

: Once you’re at Moosewood, look for the Black Market NPC. Interact with them to open the Black Market shop. Step 4: Purchase Katana Rod: The Katana Rod costs 1,000,000 coins (1 million).

Katana Rod Stats

Stat Value Lure Speed 65% Luck 150% Control 0.15 Resilience 10% Max Kg Infinite (inf kg) Price 1,000,000 coins How to Get Black Market (Admin Event) Special Good at cutting fruit

The Katana Rod has 150% luck and 65% lure speed, which are decent stats. Unlike the Sword of Darkness, it has positive control (0.15) and some resilience (10%), making it much easier to use. The rod can catch fish of any weight with its infinite max kg capacity. The Katana Rod does not provide any special mutations to fish.

Best Enchants for Katana Rod

The Katana Rod has pretty balanced stats, so you have more flexibility with enchants. Here are some good options:

Hasty (+55% Lure Speed) – Brings your lure speed from 65% to 120%, which makes fishing faster. This is useful since the base lure speed is decent but not great.

– Brings your lure speed from 65% to 120%, which makes fishing faster. This is useful since the base lure speed is decent but not great. Divine (+45% Luck, +20% Resilience, +20% Lure Speed) – Boosts your luck to 195% and improves resilience and lure speed. Good all-around enchant that makes the rod more reliable.

– Boosts your luck to 195% and improves resilience and lure speed. Good all-around enchant that makes the rod more reliable. Resilient (+35% Resilience) – Improves resilience from 10% to 45%, giving you more room for error during the fishing minigame.

Is Katana Rod Worth It?

The Katana Rod is more affordable than the Sword of Darkness at 1 million coins, which makes it accessible to more players. With 150% luck and infinite weight capacity, it’s a decent fishing rod that doesn’t come with the extreme difficulty of negative control and resilience. The 0.15 control and 10% resilience make it usable for most players.

However, there are some things to consider before buying it. The 150% luck is good but not exceptional – there are other rods in the game with similar or better luck stats that you can get without waiting for a rare admin event. The rod doesn’t provide any mutations on its own. At 1 million coins, it’s not extremely expensive, but you need to ask yourself if the stats are worth it compared to other rods you might already have or could get more easily.