How to Complete Luminescent Cavern Bestiary in Fisch

by Karan
The Luminescent Cavern is a challenging hidden sublocation within the Desolate Deep that requires collecting three specific Keystones to unlock. This glowing underwater cavern houses 10 unique fish species, including some of the game’s rarest Mythical and Secret catches. In this guide, I’ll provide everything you need to complete the Luminescent Cavern bestiary efficiently.

How to Get to Luminescent Cavern in Fisch

To reach the Luminescent Cavern:

  • Travel to the Desolate Deep and head to the right tunnel.
  • Find the Mysterious Crack area.
  • Collect 3 specific Keystones from various locations (differs per player).
  • Place the Keystones in the keystone pedestal to unlock the passage.
  • Swim through the revealed passage to reach the Mysterious River.
  • Board the raft to transport to the Luminescent Cavern.
  • The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 1013, Y: -313, Z: -4038.

Complete Luminescent Cavern Bestiary Fish List

The Luminescent Cavern bestiary features 10 fish. Here’s the complete bestiary:

Fish NameResilience & Progress SpeedConditions (Weather/Time/Season)Bait

Bluelip Batfish (Common)		• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: Positive		• Rain
• Day
• Winter		Worm
Hawaiian Bobtail Squid (Uncommon)• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: Positive		• Clear
• Night
• Summer		Shrimp
Dinoflagellates (Unusual)• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: Negative		• Any weather
• Night
• Spring		Weird Algae

Blue Ribbon Eel (Rare)		• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: Negative		• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn		Flakes
Kitefin Shark (Legendary)• Resilience: Hard
• Progress: Negative		• Foggy
• Night
• Winter		Squid

Atolla Jellyfish (Mythical)		• Resilience: Hard
• Progress: Very Negative		• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn		Truffle Worm
Electric Blue Seahorse (Mythical)• Resilience: Hard
• Progress: Very Negative		• Foggy
• Night
• Spring		Luminous Larva
Colossal Blue Dragon (Exotic)• Resilience: Extreme
• Progress: Highly Negative		• Clear
• Any time
• Spring/Summer		Shark Head

Blue Sea Slug (Secret)		• Resilience: Extreme
• Progress: Highly Negative		• Foggy
• Night
• Winter		None (Any)
Colossal Ethereal Dragon (Secret)• Resilience: Extreme
• Progress: Highly Negative		• Any
• Any time
• Any season		Truffle Worm

Best Enchants and Rods Combo

For Common to Rare Fish:

  • Challenger’s Rod + Quality enchant
  • Tempest Rod + Resilient enchant
  • No-Life Rod + Swift enchant

For Legendary and Mythical Fish:

  • Poseidon Rod + Mystical enchant
  • Heaven’s Rod + Blessed Song enchant
  • No-Life Rod + Steady enchant

For Exotic and Secret Fish:

  • Ethereal Prism Rod + Immortal enchant
  • Poseidon Rod + Blessed Song enchant
  • Heaven’s Rod + Mystical enchant

Priority Recommendation:

  • No-Life Rod with Night Shrimp or Weird Algae bait, paired with Mystical and Steady enchants

Special Event Strategy:

  • For the Colossal Blue Dragon, use the Sundial Totem until thunder effects appear in the cavern

Completing this bestiary rewards substantial XP, C, and, E, while also unlocking access to the powerful Luminescent Oath rod.

