How to Complete Luminescent Cavern Bestiary in Fisch

The Luminescent Cavern is a challenging hidden sublocation within the Desolate Deep that requires collecting three specific Keystones to unlock. This glowing underwater cavern houses 10 unique fish species, including some of the game’s rarest Mythical and Secret catches. In this guide, I’ll provide everything you need to complete the Luminescent Cavern bestiary efficiently.
How to Get to Luminescent Cavern in Fisch
To reach the Luminescent Cavern:
- Travel to the Desolate Deep and head to the right tunnel.
- Find the Mysterious Crack area.
- Collect 3 specific Keystones from various locations (differs per player).
- Place the Keystones in the keystone pedestal to unlock the passage.
- Swim through the revealed passage to reach the Mysterious River.
- Board the raft to transport to the Luminescent Cavern.
- The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 1013, Y: -313, Z: -4038.
Complete Luminescent Cavern Bestiary Fish List
The Luminescent Cavern bestiary features 10 fish. Here’s the complete bestiary:
|Fish Name
|Resilience & Progress Speed
|Conditions (Weather/Time/Season)
|Bait
Bluelip Batfish (Common)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: Positive
|• Rain
• Day
• Winter
|Worm
|Hawaiian Bobtail Squid (Uncommon)
|• Resilience: Easy
• Progress: Positive
|• Clear
• Night
• Summer
|Shrimp
|Dinoflagellates (Unusual)
|• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: Negative
|• Any weather
• Night
• Spring
|Weird Algae
Blue Ribbon Eel (Rare)
|• Resilience: Moderate
• Progress: Negative
|• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn
|Flakes
|Kitefin Shark (Legendary)
|• Resilience: Hard
• Progress: Negative
|• Foggy
• Night
• Winter
|Squid
Atolla Jellyfish (Mythical)
|• Resilience: Hard
• Progress: Very Negative
|• Foggy
• Night
• Autumn
|Truffle Worm
|Electric Blue Seahorse (Mythical)
|• Resilience: Hard
• Progress: Very Negative
|• Foggy
• Night
• Spring
|Luminous Larva
|Colossal Blue Dragon (Exotic)
|• Resilience: Extreme
• Progress: Highly Negative
|• Clear
• Any time
• Spring/Summer
|Shark Head
Blue Sea Slug (Secret)
|• Resilience: Extreme
• Progress: Highly Negative
|• Foggy
• Night
• Winter
|None (Any)
|Colossal Ethereal Dragon (Secret)
|• Resilience: Extreme
• Progress: Highly Negative
|• Any
• Any time
• Any season
|Truffle Worm
Best Enchants and Rods Combo
For Common to Rare Fish:
- Challenger’s Rod + Quality enchant
- Tempest Rod + Resilient enchant
- No-Life Rod + Swift enchant
For Legendary and Mythical Fish:
- Poseidon Rod + Mystical enchant
- Heaven’s Rod + Blessed Song enchant
- No-Life Rod + Steady enchant
For Exotic and Secret Fish:
- Ethereal Prism Rod + Immortal enchant
- Poseidon Rod + Blessed Song enchant
- Heaven’s Rod + Mystical enchant
Priority Recommendation:
- No-Life Rod with Night Shrimp or Weird Algae bait, paired with Mystical and Steady enchants
Special Event Strategy:
- For the Colossal Blue Dragon, use the Sundial Totem until thunder effects appear in the cavern
Completing this bestiary rewards substantial XP, C, and, E, while also unlocking access to the powerful Luminescent Oath rod.