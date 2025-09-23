How to Complete Luminescent Cavern Bestiary in Fisch

The Luminescent Cavern is a challenging hidden sublocation within the Desolate Deep that requires collecting three specific Keystones to unlock. This glowing underwater cavern houses 10 unique fish species, including some of the game’s rarest Mythical and Secret catches. In this guide, I’ll provide everything you need to complete the Luminescent Cavern bestiary efficiently.

How to Get to Luminescent Cavern in Fisch

To reach the Luminescent Cavern:

Travel to the Desolate Deep and head to the right tunnel.

and head to the right tunnel. Find the Mysterious Crack area .

. Collect 3 specific Keystones from various locations (differs per player).

from various locations (differs per player). Place the Keystones in the keystone pedestal to unlock the passage.

in the keystone pedestal to unlock the passage. Swim through the revealed passage to reach the Mysterious River.

to reach the Mysterious River. Board the raft to transport to the Luminescent Cavern .

. The exact GPS coordinates are: X: 1013, Y: -313, Z: -4038.

Complete Luminescent Cavern Bestiary Fish List

The Luminescent Cavern bestiary features 10 fish. Here’s the complete bestiary:

Fish Name Resilience & Progress Speed Conditions (Weather/Time/Season) Bait

Bluelip Batfish (Common) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: Positive • Rain

• Day

• Winter Worm Hawaiian Bobtail Squid (Uncommon) • Resilience: Easy

• Progress: Positive • Clear

• Night

• Summer Shrimp Dinoflagellates (Unusual) • Resilience: Moderate

• Progress: Negative • Any weather

• Night

• Spring Weird Algae

Blue Ribbon Eel (Rare) • Resilience: Moderate

• Progress: Negative • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Flakes Kitefin Shark (Legendary) • Resilience: Hard

• Progress: Negative • Foggy

• Night

• Winter Squid

Atolla Jellyfish (Mythical) • Resilience: Hard

• Progress: Very Negative • Foggy

• Night

• Autumn Truffle Worm Electric Blue Seahorse (Mythical) • Resilience: Hard

• Progress: Very Negative • Foggy

• Night

• Spring Luminous Larva Colossal Blue Dragon (Exotic) • Resilience: Extreme

• Progress: Highly Negative • Clear

• Any time

• Spring/Summer Shark Head

Blue Sea Slug (Secret) • Resilience: Extreme

• Progress: Highly Negative • Foggy

• Night

• Winter None (Any) Colossal Ethereal Dragon (Secret) • Resilience: Extreme

• Progress: Highly Negative • Any

• Any time

• Any season Truffle Worm

Best Enchants and Rods Combo

For Common to Rare Fish:

Challenger’s Rod + Quality enchant

Tempest Rod + Resilient enchant

No-Life Rod + Swift enchant

For Legendary and Mythical Fish:

Poseidon Rod + Mystical enchant

Heaven’s Rod + Blessed Song enchant

No-Life Rod + Steady enchant

For Exotic and Secret Fish:

Ethereal Prism Rod + Immortal enchant

Poseidon Rod + Blessed Song enchant

Heaven’s Rod + Mystical enchant

Priority Recommendation:

No-Life Rod with Night Shrimp or Weird Algae bait, paired with Mystical and Steady enchants

Special Event Strategy:

For the Colossal Blue Dragon, use the Sundial Totem until thunder effects appear in the cavern

Completing this bestiary rewards substantial XP, C, and, E, while also unlocking access to the powerful Luminescent Oath rod.